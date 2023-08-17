Commercial Restoration Company Announces Daniel Deutscher as New Vice President of Finance

Daniel Deutscher joins CRC leadership team as Vice President of Finance.

CENTENNIAL, CO, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Restoration Company (CRC), a leading national provider of commercial restoration and reconstruction services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Daniel Deutscher as its new Vice President of Finance. With a strong background in the construction, A&E, fabrication, and manufacturing industries, Daniel brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to his new role.

With over 15 years of experience in financial management, Daniel has consistently delivered exceptional results throughout his career. His proficiency in financial reporting, strategic planning, and talent management will undoubtedly contribute to CRC's ongoing growth and financial stability.

"I am thrilled to welcome Daniel Deutscher as our new Vice President of Finance," said Commercial Restoration Company Founder and CEO, Bill Sutter. "His extensive industry knowledge and proven ability to drive financial success make him an invaluable addition to our team. With Daniel's leadership, we are well-positioned to strengthen our financial operations and maintain our upward trajectory."

Chuck Borden, President of Commercial Restoration Company, added, "Daniel brings exceptional expertise and a strategic vision that perfectly align with CRC's goals. As he leads our financial strategies, drives process improvements, and ensures accurate financial reporting, we have full confidence in our ability to sustain excellence and fuel our continued growth."

Daniel Deutscher expressed his enthusiasm about joining CRC, saying, "I am honored to assume the role of Vice President of Finance at CRC. The company's stellar reputation and commitment to excellence are truly inspiring. I look forward to working closely with the exceptional team at CRC and leveraging my skills and experience to contribute to the company's continued success."

In his role as Vice President of Finance, Daniel will oversee the company's financial operations, including financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, and analysis. He will also play a key role in developing and executing strategic initiatives to drive growth and profitability.

CRC is confident that Daniel's appointment will further strengthen the company's financial foundation and position it for continued success.

About Commercial Restoration Company, LLC

Commercial Restoration Company is a leading national provider of restoration and reconstruction services. CRC helps companies of every size and industry prepare for and recover from major property damage. From fires to floods to hail to hurricanes, we’ve seen and responded to it all. When you work with CRC, you know you’re getting quality work that’s done right. For more information, visit commercialrestoration.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

