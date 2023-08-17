Submit Release
Education Options in Chicago’s Suburbs – Independent Schools vs. Public Schools

Independent schools offer many advantages and unique opportunities to students not available through the public school system

The innovative and adaptive cultures of private schools provide a unique student experience and differentiated student support to help every child realize and fulfill their potential.”
— Elgin Academy
ELGIN, IL, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago’s suburbs offer parents many educational options for their children with the most popular choices being public schools or private/independent schools. These options have similar components but independent schools offer many unique opportunities to students not available through the public school system.

Independent Governance and Funding

Unlike public schools which must answer to elected school boards, independent schools are self-directed in philosophy: each is driven by a unique mission. They are governed by autonomous boards of trustees and are non-profit organizations without ties to any public, parochial, or commercial entity. Each school is primarily supported through tuition payments, charitable contributions, and endowment revenue.

Independent schools in Illinois, such as Elgin Academy in Elgin, are accountable to their families and are accredited by the Independent School Association of Central States (ISACS), a regional association of like schools.

Unique Student Experience

The innovative and adaptive cultures of private schools provide a unique student experience and differentiated student support to help every child realize and fulfill their potential. Teachers have the freedom to create educational experiences that meet each child’s needs, without state mandates on curriculum, textbooks, and testing. Independent schools have high academic standards and nurture intellectual curiosity, stimulate personal growth, encourage critical thinking, and promote a lifelong love of learning.

Advantages of Independent Schools Both Within and Outside of the Classroom

More students in independent schools enroll in advanced courses than in public, parochial, and other private schools. In addition to academics, private schools also nurture students’ personal and social growth and civic conscience. Outside the classroom, students participate on school-sponsored sports teams, artistic pursuits, and leadership experiences.

Family Participation is Encouraged and Welcomed

In an independent school, a community of parents actively participate in their children’s education. Independent schools promote regular communication among students, parents, and teachers to ensure everyone is working toward the same goals. As a parent, you can actively engage in your student’s education, because the staff and teachers want and value your participation.

When researching options for your child’s education, consider the advantages of an independent/private school over your local public school option. Parents looking for a personalized learning environment to help their children thrive may contact Elgin Academy at https://www.elginacademy.com/inquire-ea or call 847.695.0303.

