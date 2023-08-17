With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 291% Percent, Physician’s Choice Ranks No. 115 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed that Physician’s Choice ranks No. 1930 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“We are excited to be part of this terrific group of companies that are driving growth. Our results are a testament to the extraordinary Physician's Choice team whose passion for improving consumer’s lives is our company Northstar,” said CEO Rich Baruch.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

At Physician’s Choice, we are passionate about empowering everybody to make confident wellness choices. We partner with leading Physicians to develop top-quality, effective probiotic supplements, formulated with purpose and validated by real results. Our mission is to remove the guesswork from probiotic supplements, guiding you through our portfolio of expertly formulated solutions that you can trust and understand, all at a remarkable value. In 2022, Physician’s Choice® earned the top spot as Amazon’s #1 selling probiotic and continues to expand its sales channels as consumer demand mounts for its innovative supplements. Find out more at physicianschoice.com

