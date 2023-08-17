Crop Report for the Period of August 8 to August 14, 2023

CANADA, August 17 - Released on August 17, 2023

Scattered showers across the province paused harvest for a short time, but producers welcomed the moisture. Saskatchewan crops are nine per cent harvested this week, ahead of the five-year average of eight per cent and the 10-year average of five per cent.

The southwest is leading the province in harvest progress, with 20 per cent of this year's crop harvested for the year. Producers in the northwest were delayed this week due to rain showers and have harvested only one per cent of this year's crop. Producers have made progress harvesting all crops this week, excluding flax. Fall cereals are still the most harvested crop this week, with 61 per cent of fall rye and 56 per cent of winter wheat taken off for the year. Field peas and lentils are the most harvested spring seeded crops; 36 per cent of both field peas and lentils have been harvested provincially. Oilseeds, in general, have been harvested the least so far.

All crop districts received some moisture with the showers that moved across the province this week. The most significant moisture received was 67 mm in Esterhazy, followed closely by 63 mm in Lipton. An increase in soil moisture was recorded this week. In cropland, 26 per cent of topsoil has adequate moisture, 45 per cent is short and 29 per cent is very short. Twenty-one per cent of hay and pasture land has adequate topsoil moisture, 45 per cent is short and 34 per cent is very short.

Crop reporters were asked to report on water supply and quality this week. Provincially, moderate water supply shortages are occurring for livestock producers, with many anticipating more significant shortages soon while some are already reporting severe water shortages. Producers can visit their local regional office to have the quality of their livestock water sources tested.

Crop damage this past week was due to drought, wind damage, gophers, grasshoppers and flea beetles. Producers are busy combining and desiccating crops this week, while others are marketing cattle and hauling water for livestock.

Harvest is a busy time for producers. The public is reminded to give machinery extra space and time when travelling on roadways. The risk of fire this harvest is exacerbated by the dry conditions seen throughout the growing season and producers are encouraged to have fire mitigation resources at the ready. Dry conditions can be stressful for producers, and they are reminded to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442. Additional resources related to dry conditions are available through the ministry website or by contacting their regional office.

