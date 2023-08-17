Registration open for employment law conference in OKC, Tulsa

OKLAHOMA CITY (Aug. 17, 2023) - The Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General is bringing back its annual Employment Law Conference with a Sept. 12 session in Oklahoma City and Sept. 14 in Tulsa. Registration for the free event is now open.

Hosted by the agency’s Office of Civil Rights Enforcement, the conference will cover anti-discrimination laws, rights and responsibilities. Topics include artificial intelligence, vaccine mandates, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, and more. Continuing Education Credits are available.

“We’ve assembled a wonderful team of presenters from our office, private firms and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission,” said Chris Vaught, chief assistant attorney general for the Office of Civil Rights Enforcement. “We’re excited to bring this program out into the community.”

The conference is open to attorneys, employers, human resources managers and the public.

It begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 4:15 p.m. each day. In Oklahoma City, the conference will be held at the Oklahoma Bar Center, 1901 N. Lincoln; and in Tulsa, at Oklahoma State University - Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.

To register for either session, visit www.oag.ok.gov/outreach-and-educational-events. For more information, email [email protected] or call 405-521-3921.