Scientific Multimedia Non-Profit, Human Energy Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the Discovery of the Noosphere

New academic conference announced at UC Berkeley Nov 17-19, 2023 to mark the end of the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the Discovery of the Noosphere.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Human Energy and its strategic partners are commemorating the introduction of the concept of a planetary mind - the noosphere - through a Master Class, workshops, educational media, university-based events and lectures, and an international conference The idea of the noosphere was first introduced in 1923 by the French Jesuit priest, scientist, and philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, and the influence of his insight has never been more powerful than it is today, a century later.In conversation with Human Energy, scientists, scholars and thought-leaders from across disciplines and around the globe are finding the noosphere to be a source of understanding and hope for our current “techno-social dilemma” - that sense of personal and collective disorientation wrought by an era of exponential technological change.Throughout 2023, Human Energy is celebrating this historic discovery and its development over the past 100 years with a year-long program of educational events.The centennial program is designed to foster greater collaboration for addressing our techno-social dilemma and for collaboratively and ethically steering the future evolution of human collective intelligence for the flourishing of humanity and the planet. Leading scientists, other scholars from across the disciplines, global tech- and thought-leaders, and the broader public are coming together—in person and virtually—to learn, exchange ideas, and contribute to shaping the future of global thought and collective consciousness. The 100th Anniversary Program includes:● A 3-month online Master Class based on Human Energy’s Science of the Noospherevideo series—with 150 active participants;● In-person workshops and presentations for scholars and educators at universities in the US and abroad;● A culminating conference featuring leading scientists and global thought leaders. The international and interdisciplinary N2 Conference - The Noosphere at 100: The Future of Human Collective Consciousness will take place in person at UC Berkeley, Nov 17-19, 2023, with live-streaming of world-renowned keynote and featured speakers.The N2 Conference is being produced in partnership with: The Department of Anthropology at University of California, Berkeley, The Boundaries of Humanity project at Stanford University, Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business, Saint Mary’s College of California School of Liberal Arts, Center Leo Apostel for Transdisciplinary Research at Vrije Universiteit Brussel, the Institute of Advanced Studies at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Morocco, the International Humanistic Management Association, ProSocial World, and the Center for Christogenesis.Human Energy was founded in 2018 by the Kacyra Family Foundation and its aim is to spread awareness of the noosphere as a source of meaning and orientation in our rapidly changing world. Over the past five years, Human Energy has conducted and supported significant research into the nature and history of the noosphere and has produced over 100 videos dedicated to sharing the noosphere concept with wider audiences.Through the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the Discovery of the Noosphere, Human Energy is continuing to develop the narrative and the science behind Teilhard’s discovery. Human Energy’s goal is to push the frontiers of our scientific thinking, serve as a resource to empower educators, and inspire future generations with hope and a shared sense of evolutionary direction for humanity and our planet.For more information, involvement inquiries, and sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to us at hello@humanenergy.io.