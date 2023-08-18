The Daily Life Magazine – Niche Web Platform for Words and Text
The Daily Life Magazine is a global online platform featuring essays and commentaries about everyday life. It has teams based in the USA, Singapore, and IndiaDELHI, INDIA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Daily Life Magazine has been launched as a global web platform featuring essays and commentaries about everyday life. Founded in 2020, the magazine focuses on socio-cultural content, primarily written in literary and creative narrative styles. Through its topical commentaries, the magazine upholds the importance of 'everyday life' and proudly claims to have started the Daily Lifer Movement.
Wide yet surprisingly Niche Topic – Daily Life
The magazine received immense positive reviews for its high-quality writing and feel-good reading experience, with readers often expressing interest in writing (not just sharing images or videos) about their everyday life, magnifying the almost insignificant moments in the most interesting narrative style. Based on readers' enthusiasm to engage, the magazine created interactive and direct submission opportunities for its users, and thus it became a web platform.
Every Content is Reviewed and Valued
Although the magazine publishes intellectually stimulating content, it has established itself as an accessible platform for audiences who appreciate everyday culture, art, and community. It presents an extensive collection of essays covering various topics written by staff writers, readers and curated by a talented editorial team. Shifting away from the user-generated free-to-publish paradigm, the Platform's editorial team systematically reviews every content before publishing it. Users take pride in getting published in The Daily Life Magazine
Community, not just Individual in Focus
The Daily Life Magazine started as a little magazine to showcase art and innovation-based community engagement projects. Slowly the magazine began publishing essays on the everyday life of people and communities. It has a worldwide readership base with writers representing various nationalities and backgrounds. The magazine so far has teams based in the USA (Boston), Singapore, and India (Kolkata, Pune).
Pioneering Membership Model – 'Free' is a Business Model too
Targeting a wide age range of educated, confident, and flourishing audience groups, this is perhaps the only online magazine that makes its entire content accessible for free. It allows its readers to earn points through various interactive activities on the Platform and thus keep their memberships active for accessing free content. The Platform relies on a sponsorship-monetization business model and is determined to keep most of its membership tiers free.
Certified Human Writing
The written format ranges from 9-word POVs to 300-word Short Reads to 1000-word long-form essays. Due to its focus on simpler sensibilities of life and zero news content policy, the Platform's sponsorship and branding opportunities match well with most advertisers and influencers. As a noncontroversial platform, it provides ideal opportunities for organizations and corporations to showcase their projects of community building and social impact.
The Platform has sections such as Essays & Writings (Long Form Semi fiction Writings); Design Lab (Community Project Case Studies); Art & More (Showcasing Art); Young Writers (Targeting Younger Audience); Features (Long Form Trending Topics); and Interactive and Direct Submission features like WRITE and PLAY.
Good Old Fashioned Dream – A Paper Medium
ESLITART Digital Private Limited publishes the Daily Life Magazine. The magazine aims to launch its print issue soon. It is working on adopting AI-enabled writing features on its web platform alongside providing dual language (Regional and English) options. The magazine aims to create a social platform for community work and projects. As a web gazette, it will provide all the information about culture, art, and community events in one place.
Read Write More, Please
The Daily Life Magazine is not for writers who write professionally. It is also for them, but it is mainly for those who can write but hardly write. This magazine platform is for users who read good writings, appreciate them, and, just like that, sit down to write one day. It is a hub for the dailiness of things – spaces, people, and habits, and a global platform for daily writings, conversations, and notes.
