Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company Invites All for Three-Day Open House Event

The event will showcase new BERNINA machines, offer over $17K in prizes, and special pricing

EPHRATA, Pa., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company, an established BERNINA-certified shop for sewing enthusiasts, is excited to invite all to its Open House event taking place Thursday, August 24th through Saturday, August 26th, 2023. The store, located at 232 Wanner Road in Ephrata, PA, will showcase an array of cutting-edge sewing machines alongside BERNINA of America representatives to share the joy and experience of BERNINA sewing machines. Attendees will also enjoy impressive door prizes from BERNINA and Laurastar US, as well as specially priced items.



BERNINA 790 PRO

Event Highlights:

Spotlight on New Sewing Machines: Experience the brand new machine from BERNINA. The B 790 PRO offers new sewing, quilting and embroidery features with enhanced technology. Additionally, attendees can explore the new BERNINA 570 QE Kaffe Fassett Special Edition and the bernette 79 Yaya Han Edition.

Highlighting BERNINA and bernette Machines: Learn more about the machines that offer embroidery capabilities like the BERNINA 700 E, BERNINA 500 E, and the bernette 70 DECO. BERNINA of America representatives will be on-site to showcase just how to unleash creativity when it comes to beautiful and precise embroidery in your preferred color and design.

Special Priced Machines: For this open house, Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company will be offering a variety of deals and special pricing on select machines during the three-day event.

Door Prizes: Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company will be offering over $17,000 worth of door prizes during their Open House Event. Each day, a BERNINA 435 and a Laurstar Lift Steam Generator will be given away. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to win one of the three grand prizes: BERNINA L-850, Horn 5400 Table, or an Accuquilt Go Big.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, August 24th through Saturday, August 26th

Time: 8am - 8pm (Thursday and Friday) and 8am - 4pm (Saturday)

Location: Hinkletown Sewing Machine Company at 232 Wanner Road, Ephrata, PA

For more information and event updates, please call (717) 354-0204.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

CONTACT: Samantha Shreve

Lola Charles Communications

EMAIL: samantha@lolacharlescommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79a0bcc4-ffdf-48ca-b0c3-ea8389ebe92a