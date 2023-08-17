Jim Marsh Offers $50K Reward for Information on Teen’s Death on Las Vegas Bike Trail

Jim Marsh Kia Logo

Las Vegas car dealer, Jim Marsh, has announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for local teens death.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the distressing news of 16-year-old Angel Naranjo's death, Jim Marsh has come forward with an offer of a $50,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for placing a cable across the Las Vegas Wash Trail. The act led to the young teen suffering a severe neck injury, culminating in his untimely demise.

Upon learning about the incident, an emotional Marsh stated, “It’s so bad because an innocent person hit that. They did something so egregious to kill a young kid like that. It makes me sick.” Given the gravity of the situation and the nature of the crime, Marsh emphasized the need for the reward to be “substantial.”

Marsh, who has been a prominent figure in the Las Vegas automotive scene since 1971 and owns several establishments, including Jim Marsh Kia and the Henderson-based Skyline Casino, voiced his conviction that someone in the community possesses information that can lead to the perpetrator. "I have an idea that somebody out there knows who did this,” he said, highlighting the urgency to bring the guilty party to justice.

The reward money is set to be placed in a trust account, and will be released once a person provides actionable information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual behind Naranjo’s tragic death.

For those with pertinent information or anyone wishing to step forward to claim the reward, Jim Marsh has made his office number available: 702-946-1000. The community's collective efforts can play a pivotal role in ensuring justice for Angel Naranjo and his grieving family.

