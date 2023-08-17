ELEVEN COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® FRANCHISE LOCATIONS RANK ON 2023 INC. 5000
TAMPA, FL, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® continues to flex their success as the full-service moving and junk hauling company has once again had multiple locations ranked on the Inc. 5000 list. The 2023 list was recently released, and 11 College HUNKS locations are featured. The annual list is a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
“Our team is honored to once again be recognized by Inc. 5000, and we are very proud of our franchise partners who have dedicated themselves to continued excellence for their locations and our brand,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. “Our successes over the years are due greatly to our franchise owners who bring an incredible amount of passion toward their businesses and share in our vision of providing best-in-class service.”
College HUNKS locations and rankings:
#2,221 – Sarasota, FL – Bret Bailey
This location has experienced a three-year growth of 250%.
#3,101 – Virginia Beach, VA – Parke Atkinson
#3,222 – Boston South and Foxborough, MA - Dan Tereshko
#3,478 - Portland, OR – Chuck Lombardo
#3,758 – Gig Harbor, WA – Bill Beisley & Paula Beisley
#3,808 - Fort Myers, FL – Kasper Norkus & Jessica Cockreham
#3,915 – Lincoln, NE – Tom Hughes
#4,455 – Wilmington, NC - Jeff Moss
#4,473 - St. Louis, MO – Armon Provo & Mikaela Provo
#4,732 - Kalamazoo, MI – Chad Jacob
#4,829 – Bucks County, PA – Cos Losco & Mary Anne Losco
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
College HUNKS is an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs. Over the past few years, the company has experienced incredible growth and employee retention, as they continue their expansion in new and existing markets across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
“Our team is honored to once again be recognized by Inc. 5000, and we are very proud of our franchise partners who have dedicated themselves to continued excellence for their locations and our brand,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. “Our successes over the years are due greatly to our franchise owners who bring an incredible amount of passion toward their businesses and share in our vision of providing best-in-class service.”
College HUNKS locations and rankings:
#2,221 – Sarasota, FL – Bret Bailey
This location has experienced a three-year growth of 250%.
#3,101 – Virginia Beach, VA – Parke Atkinson
#3,222 – Boston South and Foxborough, MA - Dan Tereshko
#3,478 - Portland, OR – Chuck Lombardo
#3,758 – Gig Harbor, WA – Bill Beisley & Paula Beisley
#3,808 - Fort Myers, FL – Kasper Norkus & Jessica Cockreham
#3,915 – Lincoln, NE – Tom Hughes
#4,455 – Wilmington, NC - Jeff Moss
#4,473 - St. Louis, MO – Armon Provo & Mikaela Provo
#4,732 - Kalamazoo, MI – Chad Jacob
#4,829 – Bucks County, PA – Cos Losco & Mary Anne Losco
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
College HUNKS is an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs. Over the past few years, the company has experienced incredible growth and employee retention, as they continue their expansion in new and existing markets across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
+ +1 786-605-9228
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com