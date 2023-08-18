One firm, Two jurisdictions: Leo Patent Law Office is established in Europe

One Firm, Two Jurisdictions

Today, we are proud to announce the launch of the Leo Patent Law Office in Europe. They uniquely file and prosecute both US and European patent applications, ensuring clients receive seamless and cost-effective patent protection.

The key feature of the Leo Patent Law Office is its capability to directly file and prosecute US patent applications before the USPTO from Europe, in addition to representing clients before the European Patent Office and Unified Patent Court.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Leo Patent Law Office," said Ronny Amirsehhi, Founder, and Managing Partner. "Our firm's ability to handle both US and European patent applications under one roof sets us apart. We understand the intricate nuances and varying requirements of these two key jurisdictions, allowing us to provide a streamlined and cost-effective patent strategy for our clients."