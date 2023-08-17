The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Product Names: Cardiosave Hybrid Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) and Cardiosave Rescue Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP)

Product Models:

Distribution Dates: March 6, 2012 to May 19, 2023

Devices Distributed in the U.S.: 4586

Date Initiated by Firm: June 5, 2023

Device Use

The Cardiosave Hybrid Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) and the Cardiosave Rescue IABP are electromechanical systems used to inflate and deflate intra-aortic balloons. These systems provide temporary support to the left ventricle through counter pulsation. Once the balloon is positioned in the aorta, the pump is set to work in synchrony with the electrocardiogram or arterial pressure waveform to make the balloon inflate and deflate at the right time during the cardiac cycle.

Cardiosave Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps are indicated for acute coronary syndrome, cardiac and non-cardiac surgery, or complications of heart failure in adults. They are used in health care facilities.

Reason for Recall

Datascope/Maquet/Getinge is recalling the Cardiosave Hybrid and Rescue Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs) because they may shutdown unexpectedly due to failures in the printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) in the charging path. If this occurs, the device may lose the ability to charge batteries in one or both battery bays/slots due to electrical surge damage in the Power Management Board Charging Path Circuit.

Using an affected pump may cause serious adverse health events, including unstable blood pressure, injury (for example: inadequate blood supply or a vital organ injury), and death.

Datascope/Maquet/Getinge reported 252 complaints. There have been no reports of injuries or death.

Who May be Affected

People who receive circulatory support using a Cardiosave Hybrid or Rescue IABP

Health care personnel providing care that includes the Cardiosave Hybrid or Rescue IABP

What to Do

On June 5, 2023, Datascope/Maquet/Getinge sent all affected customers an Important Medical Device Advisory letter.

The letter requested customers to:

Review instructions in the Urgent Medical Device Correction Letter for how to prevent electrical surges when charging the batteries, including: Do not remove the battery when the battery level is at 80% or higher and actively charging. If it is absolutely necessary to remove the battery before it is fully charged, follow these directions: Connect the IAB catheter to an alternative IABP to prevent therapy interruption. Turn off the Cardiosave by pressing and holding the IABP Power Button. Unplug the IABP from the wall receptacle. Once disconnected from AC power, remove the battery with detailed instructions from Urgent Device Correction Letter.



Contact Information

Customers with questions about this recall should contact their Datascope/Maquet/Getinge representative or call Datascope/Maquet/Getinge Technical Support at 1-888-943-8872, options 4, 2, 1, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.