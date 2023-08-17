Texas Breast Center Sheds Light on Long-Term Outcomes of Lumpectomy and Mastectomy Procedures in Groundbreaking Article

Waxahachie, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waxahachie, Texas -

The Texas Breast Center, a leading institution in breast cancer treatment led by Dr. Valerie Gorman, today unveiled in-depth insights into the long-term outcomes of lumpectomy and mastectomy procedures. These insights are part of a broader effort to demystify the decision-making process in breast cancer treatment, reaffirming the center's commitment to patient education and personalized care.

Breast cancer diagnosis and treatment represent a complex journey for patients. One of the most daunting decisions patients face involves choosing between a lumpectomy, otherwise known as breast-conserving surgery, and a mastectomy, which involves the removal of the entire breast. The center's latest report brings valuable clarity to this choice, providing patients, their families, and the broader medical community with comprehensive data to aid in their decision-making process.

The article, summarizing years of research, emphasizes that overall survival rates for women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer are statistically similar, regardless of whether they undergo a mastectomy or lumpectomy with radiation. "Research echoes the findings of numerous randomized trials and the recommendations of esteemed bodies such as the American National Cancer Institute (NCI),” states Dr. Gorman. "The patient's choice between procedures should ultimately be what's best for them, given their unique circumstances."

Interestingly, the research revealed a rise in mastectomy rates, primarily due to an increase in bilateral mastectomies. Despite this trend, the study suggests that approximately 75% of women with breast cancer could potentially opt for breast-conserving surgery. The decision largely depends on various factors such as the size and location of the tumor, patient preferences, their emotional well-being, lifestyle, and specific medical considerations.

Significantly, the report notes that lumpectomies, when coupled with radiation therapy, offer equivalent survival rates to mastectomies for women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Dr. Gorman notes, "Unless there's a compelling medical reason to suggest one surgery over the other, we encourage and empower our patients to make the choice that feels right for them."

The Texas Breast Center's study underscores the necessity of individualized treatment plans. "Just as no two people are identical, their treatment should not be either," emphasizes Dr. Gorman. The center's patient-focused approach guides patients through the decision-making process, bearing in mind their unique circumstances, preferences, emotional states, and long-term wellbeing.

Even with robust data demonstrating equivalent survival outcomes between the two surgical procedures, the decision remains highly personal and emotionally charged for many patients. The Texas Breast Center is steadfast in its commitment to supporting women through these challenging times by providing compassionate, personalized guidance and care to alleviate decision-making stress.

To further demystify the process and foster open communication, the Texas Breast Center invites the medical industry, journalists, patients, and individuals seeking information about breast cancer surgery to read the full article. By facilitating transparency and understanding, the center aims to help patients and their families navigate these challenging decisions with greater ease and confidence.

For more information about this report, to arrange an interview with Dr. Gorman, or to learn more about the breadth of breast cancer treatment options available at the Texas Breast Center, please visit the center's website or call their office directly.

The Texas Breast Center is a frontrunner in providing breast cancer treatment in Texas. Under the stewardship of Dr. Valerie Gorman, a board-certified breast cancer surgeon and the Chief of Surgery and Medical Director of Surgical Services at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie, the center provides advanced, individualized treatment plans for patients diagnosed with breast cancer. The dedicated team of professionals is committed to empowering patients with the necessary knowledge and presenting them with the best treatment options that cater to their specific needs.

