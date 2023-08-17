Post University Celebrates WNBA Connecticut Sun Partnership Through New Advertising Campaign

Created to expand access to educational opportunities, the new commercial spot coincides with back-to-school and WNBA season

WATERBURY, Conn., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the goal of broadening higher education opportunities for women, Post University, a U.S. News & World Report ranked online school based in Connecticut, is highlighting its partnership with the Connecticut Sun, a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) team, by launching a new commercial campaign. As the official 'Education Partner of the Connecticut Sun,' the University is debuting the new digital ad during the WNBA season not only to introduce Post, but also to underscore its commitment to empowering both professional female athletes and WNBA fans alike in achieving their educational goals – at any stage of their careers.

“We are excited to tap into the energy of the Connecticut Sun and the fans of the WNBA. We take pride in this partnership and the opportunity it provides us to showcase how we can engage with new audiences in unique ways," said Post University President and CEO John L. Hopkins. "This collaboration has not only enabled Post to advance education equity but also uplift communities through meaningful initiatives like 'Threes for Degrees” and ‘Women of Inspiration.” Together, we will continue to empower and inspire the next generation of leaders – on and off the court.”

Women comprise over 70% of the online student enrollment and associate population at Post University, making the university a particularly fitting and supportive partner for the WNBA. This strong representation of women within the University highlights its dedication to fostering an inclusive environment, aligning seamlessly with the WNBA's mission to promote and celebrate the achievements of female athletes. This shared emphasis on women's progress and success further solidifies the synergy between Post and the Connecticut Sun, creating a powerful partnership to help professional women athletes pursue their degrees when it is time to retire from their athletic careers.

“We are proud to stand with Post University in prioritizing education. With a roster of professionals that have benefited from a college education while competing at the highest level, this partnership connects on-court success with career development for our fans,” said Connecticut Sun President Jennifer Rizzotti.

The commercial will be shown during games in the Mohegan Sun Arena as well as in digital streaming services in Connecticut.

For the past year, Post’s partnership has offered post-secondary education, career development and continuing education benefits to Sun players and staff, more than 8,000 MGE employees and approximately 2,000 tribal members. During the 2023 season, Post will launch its “Threes for Degrees” in-game initiative. For every three-pointer made by Connecticut Sun players during home games, the University will donate $100 to an educational scholarship for a student to pursue higher education. One student will win the $15,000 scholarship awarded by the Connecticut Sun Foundation.



In addition to the educational opportunities this partnership fosters, Post is a “Jersey Patch Sponsor” through the 2026 season. On August 31, Post will sponsor a themed night celebrating the “Women of Inspiration,” honoring women who have made significant contributions to their fields and industries.

To learn more about Post and its partnership with the Connecticut Sun, visit www.post.edu/ctsun.

About Post University

Based in Waterbury, Connecticut, since 1890, Post University is known for its innovation and focus on providing every online and on-campus student an educational experience with personalized support. Among the first in the nation and the first in Connecticut to offer full degrees online, Post University offers more than 55 areas of study. Respected for its Honors Program and role in military online education for over 45 years, the University is licensed by the State of Connecticut through the Office of Higher Education and is institutionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education.

Joan Huwiler Post University 203-591-7147 jhuwiler@post.edu