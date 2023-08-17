Sodexo Revolutionizes Campus Engagement, Boosts On-Campus Life with New SPARK Strategy

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food service and facilities management for campuses across North America, announced today, SPARK, the company’s refreshed strategy for colleges to enhance their student engagement – boosting retention, on-campus participation, and recruitment. SPARK will combat major issues facing college students today, including stress, anxiety, and isolation.

Building connections with peers is critical in creating a positive student experience. “Our most recent Sodexo Student Lifestyle Survey found that 51% of current college students are extremely concerned or somewhat concerned about their ability to maintain social relationships,” said Sodexo Campus Senior Marketing Director, Growth and Consumer Experience, Julia Pfeifer. “SPARK enhances student experiences through connection, fun, and authentic engagement which can help foster the social connections students want.”

Directly meeting the needs of colleges and universities, SPARK will create positive student outcomes through activities and promotions that nurture relationship-building. A seamless enhancement of their student experience, SPARK leverages student dining as a natural hub of socialization on college campuses. Additionally, SPARK will be used to inspire positive change. Students will be challenged to #bethespark, through conversation, curiosity and a shared sense of community.

Among the levers in the SPARK strategy are meet-and-greet mixers, community dining tables, and alignment with campus clubs and groups. Given that the 2022-23 Sodexo Student Lifestyle Survey data shows that 80% of students consider dining together as socializing, SPARK provides a tangible way to boost student success, tie a sense of belonging to campus life, and create a stronger alumni network post- graduation.

SPARK will launch on Sodexo campus sites in Fall of 2023.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 55 countries. Sodexo provides quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also designs attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manages and maintains infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offers personalized support for patients or students and even creates programs fostering employee engagement. The company employs 90,066 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its integrated services to create a better every day for everyone and build a better life for all

Amanda Giffi Sodexo Amanda.Giffi@Sodexo.com