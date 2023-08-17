MUSIC INDUSTRY VISIONARY J.R. MCKEE ANNOUNCES HIS UPCOMING BOOK “10 ARTIST COMMANDMENTS” - VIA SHARED INFORMATION
J.R. McKee (2023 Billboard Indie Powerplayer, founder of MPR Global, and learning platform Shared Information) has announced his latest venture. Penning his first book titled “10 Artist Commandments.” An independently published book that will release on September 16th via Amazon.com, detailing the ten principles an artist needs to know in order to create a successful, and long-lasting career in entertainment. A staunch advocate for artists being in charge of their own destinies, his mission goes beyond economics. “My book and my classes and everything that Shared Information has done is to inform and uplift the young artist entrepreneurs of today,” he says.
After 18 years, J.R. McKee has successfully sold 160 Million records, won a Grammy, and has been responsible for creating some of the most notable independent R&B and hip-hop artists of this generation. With his ﬁrst label venture, Family Ties Entertainment, which launched the careers of Tha Joker and K Camp. Thereafter, McKee joined Alamo Records where he launched superstar acts Rod Wave and Lil Durk. To his current distribution company, MPR Global (an acronym for Music, Power, and Respect) he launched Grammy-winning artist Muni Long, African R&B artist Mannywellz, and partnered with renowned rapper and entrepreneur, LaRussell. With this revolutionary approach, he is looking at the industry in a way that is unromanticized and accurate. He asserts, “Artists who are content creators, have already created themselves. At the end of the day, MPR “ampliﬁes” what already deserves attention.
Over the years, his reputation, accolades, and successes have been plentiful, but it is the work of elevating artists mentally, ﬁnancially, and creatively that is his calling. Shared Information, McKee’s educational platform, does just that. He says, “I knew that I wanted to teach young entrepreneurs...” He quickly corrects himself. “Not teach, but create young entrepreneurs.” A serial entrepreneur himself, J.R. McKee has created companies that aim to not only inspire artists but help support them in having a new vision of their art. He has single-handedly turned the universal notion of the “starving artist” on its head. His eight-hour video MasterClass for aspiring artists/entrepreneurs teaches the ins and outs of the digital entertainment industry and how any artist can use them to build a sustainable career.
Alongside the release of his new book, J.R. will launch a book tour offering Free fireside chats with key artists and industry insiders across the U.S. where fans and readers can connect with him firsthand, as he works towards creating a new world for independent artists.
Pre-Order “10 Artist Commandments” HERE
Chapters of “10 Artist Commandments” include:
1. Tell The Truth
2. Tell a Story
3. Put Yourself Out There
4. Identify and Engage Your Audience
5. Sell Early (There’s more than music to sell)
6. Trial and Error
7. Lawyer Up
8. It Takes a Village
9. Business is Business
10. Adapt or Die
About J.R. McKee
Press Contacts - The Forefront Group:
Austin Thach - austin@theforefrontgroup.cp
Andres Sanchez - andres@theforefrontgroup.co
Derrius Edwards - derrius@theforefrontgroup.co
Austin Thach
The Forefront Group
austin@theforefrontgroup.co
