Smallmouth Bassin’ in Ririe Reservoir

We saw an increase in the abundance of Smallmouth Bass in our survey this year compared to other years, and we also recorded an increase in fish length from 5 inches in 2018 to 6 inches in 2023 with Smallmouth Bass up to 11 inches being sampled. Despite sampling bass on the smaller side with our electrofishing gear, anglers that fish Ririe often catch bass in the 14–16-inch range.

Ririe Reservoir isn’t the only fishery where anglers can target Smallmouth Bass, they are also found in the summer months migrating into Willow Creek upstream of the reservoir. A recent survey conducted in Willow Creek found average catch rates of Smallmouth Bass by anglers at 11 fish per hour with an average length of 7 inches. With the close proximity of both Ririe Reservoir and Willow Creek to Idaho Falls, local anglers have the opportunity to catch an aggressive and tasteful fish that will keep the fishing hot.