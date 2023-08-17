FEMA Representatives Coming to Affected Neighborhoods in Jackson and Jasper Counties

MADISON, Miss. – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams and FEMA-contracted home inspectors will be working in storm-affected neighborhoods in Jackson and Jasper counties following the major disaster declaration for the June 14-19 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes.

Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams

FEMA is meeting survivors where they are, in their communities, to help them continue their recovery. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are going door-to-door in neighborhoods throughout Jackson and Jasper counties to help residents who want to apply for federal assistance.

Using mobile technology, DSA personnel can help applicants complete their disaster assistance applications or update an existing FEMA application. They also can answer questions about federal assistance. DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. If a badge is not visible, ask them to show it to you. They will not ask for money.

It is not necessary to wait for a DSA visit to apply. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Home Inspections

FEMA-contracted home inspectors also will be in neighborhoods, but they will call applicants first to schedule a home inspection. FEMA inspectors do not wear FEMA attire, but they will have an official “FEMA Contractor” photo ID. If a badge is not visible, ask the inspector to show it to you.

FEMA inspectors will have your nine-digit FEMA registration number. They never ask for money. They will not ask for bank account information or a Social Security number.

Other disaster recovery personnel, including representatives for insurance companies or other government agencies, may be in your neighborhood. They are not associated with your application for FEMA disaster assistance. If you have questions whether someone is representing FEMA, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4727. On Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.