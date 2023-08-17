Queen City Pet Sitting: Back-to-Back Winners of NextDoor’s Neighborhood Favorites Award

Charlotte, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte, North Carolina -

In a city where pets are beloved members of countless households, one pet sitting service stands out among the rest: Queen City Pet Sitting. With their reliable, caring, and professional service, it's no surprise that they have been crowned the winners of the NextDoor Neighborhood Favorites award for 2023, making it two years in a row. This prestigious accolade is a testament to the exceptional care and dedication that the company provides to its furry clients and their owners.

Since its inception, Queen City Pet Sitting has become a household name in Charlotte, NC, and surrounding areas. The company's commitment to delivering top-notch service has earned them a reputation that sets them apart from others in the industry. From daily walks to pet sitting during travel, Queen City Pet Sitting offers a range of services to cater to the diverse needs of pet owners.

Queen City Pet Sitting is locally owned and operated and has been a leader in the industry since 2009. What sets Queen City Pet Sitting apart is their team of pet sitter’s and management’s attention to detail and willingness to go the extra mile for each and every client. Pet owners consistently praise the pet sitters for their promptness, dependability, friendly demeanor and genuine love of pet’s and their well-being.

Many clients have shared heartwarming stories about how the pet sitters at Queen City Pet Sitting have gone above and beyond. Some clients even joke that their pet’s probably don’t want them to return from a trip because their pet’s love their sitters more. From spending extra time playing with pets to providing much-needed attention and affection, they truly treat the animals they care for as if they were their own.

Besides pet care, Queen City Pet Sitting offers additional services that add convenience for busy pet owners. These services include watering plants, checking mail and bringing cans to the curb, making them a one-stop solution for all pet and home care needs. The company's versatility and dedication to customer satisfaction have undoubtedly contributed to their success.

The in-house management team at Queen City Pet Sitting plays a pivotal role in ensuring that client schedules are met and expectations are exceeded. Stacey, the owner and her team are readily available to address any concerns, answer queries, and tailor services to fit specific requirements. It is this level of attention and care that has won the hearts of pet owners and secured the NextDoor Neighborhood Favorites award for the second consecutive year. You can check out their NextDoor profile and awards here: https://nextdoor.com/pages/queen-city-petsitting-charlotte-nc/

Queen City Pet Sitting's commitment to excellence extends beyond their services. They actively contribute to the community by supporting local animal shelters and promoting pet adoption. Their dedication to the well-being of animals and the community has earned them the trust and admiration of countless clients.

Whether pet owners require regular daily care or occasional assistance during travel, Queen City Pet Sitting remains the top choice. Their services are fully customizable, ensuring that each pet receives the attention and care they deserve. Pet owners can rest assured that their furry companions are in safe hands with Queen City Pet Sitting.

For those looking for a trustworthy, reliable, and caring pet sitting service in Charlotte, NC, look no further than Queen City Pet Sitting. With two consecutive NextDoor Neighborhood Favorites awards and a multitude of satisfied clients, they have proven themselves as the leading pet care service in the area.

To learn more about their services and book an appointment, visit their website at https://www.qcpetsitting.com. Join the many delighted pet owners who have experienced the outstanding care provided by Queen City Pet Sitting and give your furry family members the love, attention and stay-cation they deserve.

