Guangdong Evergreen Conglomerate steals the limelight in Times Square with flavourful Guangdong Precooked Food

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent display of Chinese culinary prowess, precooked food from Guangdong Province were showcased in New York's Times Square. The tantalizing aroma and vibrant colors of these dishes drew crowds of onlookers, providing a taste of home for the Chinese diaspora. Many expressed their delight at the increasing availability of these meals.



The precooked food market has witnessed steady growth in recent years. Serving as a bridge between industrial and agricultural sectors, these meals contribute to rural revitalization and consumer behavior transformation. The convenience and speed they offer align seamlessly with modern lifestyle demands. According to the 2022 China Precooked Food Industry Development White Paper, released at the first China International (Foshan) Precooked Food Industry Conference, the market was worth approximately CNY 419.6 billion ($64.7 billion) in 2022, representing a year-on-year increase of 21.31%. The market is expected to maintain this high growth rate, and could potentially become the next trillion-yuan food and beverage market.

Guangdong, one of the cradles of precooked food meals, has seen its local industry thrive since the implementation of the "Ten Measures for precooked food Meals". With the backing of its "12221" agricultural market system and regional trade agreements such as RCEP, a series of promotional events were organized, including the "Guangdong precooked food March into Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Yangtze River Delta" campaign. During these events, sales of precooked food from participating companies multiplied, and Guangdong's brand influence began to emerge. At the 2023 "Canton Cuisine" chef exchange and Guangdong precooked food tasting event held in Los Angeles, over 600,000 global consumers participated in a voting process to select their favorite dishes, which included Chaozhou beef balls, Boiled Chicken Slices, pineapple baked fish, and Guangzhou dim sum, among others.

Guangdong Evergreen Conglomerate Co., Ltd., a linchpin in China's agro-industrial sector, also stands among the world's top 100 aquaculture enterprises. Established in 1991, Guangdong Evergreen Conglomerate Co., Ltd. has forged a path of continuous growth over the past 32 years. Today, it boasts a comprehensive seafood supply chain, aptly described as "from pond to table". This achievement underscores the company's commitment to delivering quality seafood products and its crucial role in China's flourishing agro-industrial industry.

Notably, Guangdong Evergreen Conglomerate Co., Ltd, one of the industry leaders, reported a 2022 revenue of over CNY 2.7 billion ($417 million), a year-on-year increase of over 17%. Major companies in Guangdong are latching onto this trend and building a rich product portfolio based on a full industry chain, pushing for steady growth in output and exports, and sprinting full force in this trillion-yuan race.

The sudden popularity of precooked food both domestically and abroad is no accident, but to sustain this momentum, the industry has a long way to go. A representative from the catering industry has shared that, "The challenge and opportunity for precooked food lie in the taste. We will continue to enhance our production process and establish research centers in different regions to develop diverse products to meet export demand." Food safety remains a priority in the development of precooked food. Only by establishing robust regulations, promoting standardization, and setting quality evaluation standards can the precooked food industry achieve sustainable development.

About Guangdong Evergreen Conglomerate Co., Ltd.

