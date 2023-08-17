Hydraulic Breaker Rental Market Size to Hit US$ 698.2 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Hydraulic Breakers: Sustainable and Efficient Solutions for Demolition and Construction

Rockville, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, The hydraulic breakers rental market is estimated to grow from US$ 389.9 million in 2023 to US$ 698.2 million in 2033 at a rate of 6.0% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 308.3 million.



Hydraulic hammers, also known as hydraulic breakers, have revolutionized the breaking and demolition processes in construction and mining. Their compact design, durability, and efficiency make them a popular choice in the industry.

One of the key advantages of hydraulic breakers is their sustainability compared to blasting with explosives. Blasting operations have detrimental effects on the environment, while hydraulic breakers offer a more controlled and localized method of breaking without significant environmental impact. They also minimize dust and airborne debris, improving air quality and reducing health risks for workers.

When attached to excavators, hydraulic breakers enhance the efficiency of breaking and demolition tasks. The use of hydraulic breakers in construction and mining contributes to both environmental and economic sustainability. By minimizing environmental harm and providing a cost-effective alternative to blasting, hydraulic breakers offer a practical solution for breaking and demolition tasks.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 698.2 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.0 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 70 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The US market for Hydraulic Breakers Rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period

during the forecast period In 2018, the Hydraulic Breakers Rental market had a valuation of US$ 288.2 million

Historic growth of the United States Hydraulic Breakers Rental market was 6.7% between 2018 to 2022

between 2018 to 2022 By tool diameter, the 4-6 Inches is estimated to account for a market share of 34.2% in 2023

in 2023 Equipment type of Excavator is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 234 million

“Growing Infrastructure and Construction Industry Drives Demand for Hydraulic Breakers Rental Services” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Prominent market players:-

Cal-West Rentals, Inc,

GeoQuip Power Systems, LLC,

Gorilla Hammers,

MK EQUIPMENT CORPORATION,

Rental Group,

Sunbelt Rentals,

Taylor Rental Plano,

TIONG LEE HUAT MACHINERY & CONSTRUCTION PTE LTD,

United Rentals, Inc,

WESCAN Rentals.

To meet the increasing demand for hydraulic breakers, rental service providers are offering value-added services alongside hydraulic breaker rentals to enhance the overall customer experience and differentiate rental service providers from competitors. This includes providing operator training, equipment maintenance and repairs, on-site technical assistance, and innovative rental packages tailored to specific project requirements. Providing comprehensive solutions and support attracts more customers and foster long-term partnerships.

Country-wise Perspectives:

What are the factors influencing the demand for hydraulic breakers in the US?

In construction and infrastructure projects, hydraulic breakers are frequently employed for tasks including demolition, rock extraction, and road building. The demand for hydraulic breakers has expanded along with the increase in construction activities across the Country. Urbanization, restorations, and government funding of infrastructure projects are some of the causes of this.

Customers, especially those who might be less experienced using hydraulic breakers, are frequently given technical support and direction by rental services. They can provide guidance on choosing the right equipment, how to use it, and safety precautions. This assistance enables contractors to work efficiently while lowering the possibility of damage or mishaps. The popularity of rental services in the construction sector is influenced by the availability of knowledge and assistance.

Because of this, the USA's expanding construction sector anticipates a high demand for rental services of hydraulic breakers, which will result in an absolute dollar potential of US$93.6 million over the projection year.

Segmentation of Hydraulic Breakers Rental Industry Research Report

By Equipment : Loaders Track Loader Wheel Loader Backhoe Loader Excavator

By Working Weight : Upto 500 lbs 500-1,000 lbs 1,000-2,000 lbs 2,000-4,000 lbs 4,000-6,000 lbs Above 6,000 lbs

By Tool Diameter : Upto 2 Inches 2-4 Inches 4-6 Inches Above 6 Inches

By Frequency : Upto 500 BPM 500 - 750 BPM 750 - 1,000 BPM 1,000 - 1,200 BPM Above 1,200 BPM

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the hydraulic breakers rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

Global hydraulic breakers rental market analysis, by equipment (loaders (track loader, wheel loader, and backhoe loader), and excavator), by working weight (upto 500 lbs, 500-1,000 lbs, 1,000-2,000 lbs, 2,000-4,000 lbs, 4,000-6,000 lbs, and above 6,000 lbs), by tool diameter (upto 2 inches, 2-4 inches, 4-6 inches, and above 6 inches), by frequency (upto 500 bpm, 500 - 750 bpm, 750 - 1,000 bpm, 1,000 - 1,200 bpm, and above 1,200 bpm), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

