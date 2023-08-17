Raise a Glass to New Aviana Wines: The Legacy Continues with Rosa Mondavi's Great-Granddaughters

Every bottle features an augmented reality label and supports women’s empowerment with nonprofit partner Equality Now

St. Helena, California, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold flavors, a vibrant spirit, and a commitment to supporting women’s empowerment all come together in Aviana, a new line of wines from majority woman-owned C. Mondavi & Family. Created by the five great-granddaughters of the company’s matriarch, Rosa Mondavi, Aviana is a celebration of strength, adventure and ingenuity.

“This new collection is about so much more than the wine itself – we wanted to inspire the energy and creativity that comes from connecting with friends, and the new ideas that emerge when traveling and getting out of our comfort zones,” said Giovanna Mondavi, member of the fourth generation of the C. Mondavi family. “The wines each represent a mood and a mindset, all with a dedication to giving back.”

Each ripe, luscious wine was selected from fine growing regions around the globe, tying into the growing popularity of imports1 and allowing each glass to be a sip of a new destination. Bright Spanish Verdejo is lively and refreshing, with a balance of juicy honeysuckle and stony minerality. The satiny smooth Red Blend, from Portugal, has a touch of sweetness, and offers lush red fruit and a long finish. Complex French Cabernet Sauvignon has layers of black fruit, coffee and a velvety finish.

“We want to engage a whole new generation of wine lovers, while remaining true to our roots,” said Liz Cohen, Brand Manager - Lifestyle, C. Mondavi & Family. “With our global outlook, use of new technology and a bigger purpose, Aviana is a wine for the future, anchored in a family winemaking legacy.”

The vivid label was inspired by a photo of Rosa Mondavi from the early 1900s, a time when the women’s rights movement was just beginning. Melding history with the latest technology, augmented reality brings Aviana to life. The interactive label, accessed through a QR code on each bottle, allows C. Mondavi & Family to speak to a new demographic. As the Aviana community holds their phone camera up to the front label, the character animates, sharing fun, uplifting messages. Right from within the augmented reality platform, fans can visit the wine’s social sites, online store, or even learn more about the winery’s charitable partner.

Giving back is core to Aviana’s ethos, and the winery is proud to support Equality Now, an organization calling for a more just and equal world for women and girls. Their global network of lawyers, activists, and supporters holds governments responsible for prohibiting all forms of violence and discrimination against women, both in the real world and in digital spaces. Aviana’s annual donations are specifically helping to push for equal protection, equal access, and equal respect for privacy and self-expression online.

“At Equality Now we work hard so that women have the same rights and opportunities as men. We do this by creating and advocating for laws that treat men and women equally. Meanwhile, at the cutting edge of our advocacy work, we are focused on how we make our digital future one where everyone has a right to freedom, safety and dignity online,” said Amy Hutchinson, Global Director of Development, Equality Now. “We are grateful that Aviana shares this vision and will focus their support for Equality Now on creating a digital world that takes us all further, helping create a better, more equal world.”

Aviana is shipping now to retailers and restaurants nationwide and will be available wherever fine wines are sold for a suggested retail price of $19.99. To purchase online or learn more about how to Be Your Aviana, visit AvianaWine.com.

About Aviana

Bold, fresh and daring. A premium collection of expressive, delicious wines from around the globe, Aviana was created in 2023 by majority woman-owned C. Mondavi & Family. The line builds on a rich winemaking legacy dating back more than seven decades. In addition to offering highest-quality wines, the company is focused on building community and leveraging cutting-edge augmented reality storytelling technology. Aviana also supports women’s empowerment with its annual donation program and encourages all wine lovers to Sip With Purpose. Visit AvianaWine.com to learn more and follow along on Facebook and Instagram @AvianaWine.

1 SipSource by WSWA, May 2023

###

Attachments

Ashley Teplin Studio 707 for Aviana 310-210-3067 ashley@studio-707.com Aimee Sands Studio 707 for Aviana 707-363-0179 aimee@studio-707.com