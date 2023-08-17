Attorney General Jackley Warns Consumers of Hawaii Fire Assistance Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is warning South Dakotans about money donation scams that have appeared in recent days from so-called organizations trying to raise funds to help victims of the Maui wildfires in Hawaii.

‘With disasters, unfortunately come those who are looking to deceive the public using victims,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division encourages people to only donate to reputable organizations that are actually raising funds for this disaster.”

Attorney General Jackley said the Hawaii Governor’s Office is directing donors to contribute to the following three organizations: The American Red Cross, the Hawaii Community Foundation, or directly to the Maui Strong Fund. The website is https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.

People with questions about any such donation request can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-300-1986 or consumerhelp@state.sd.us.

-30-