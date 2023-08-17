MDC buying tree seed of select species from landowners

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. MDC is currently interested in species that produce seed late in the summer and in fall (see list below).

In southwest Missouri, people can bring their seed to MDC’s Southwest Regional Office at 2630 N. Mayfair from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday through Nov. 10. The nursery will quit accepting seed once the quota has been reached for that tree, so it would be best to call ahead to be sure there is still a need for the seed that is being brought in.

The nursery reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met. The nursery also reserves the right to reject seed that is poor quality, is not mature, or is mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs. People in southwest Missouri who have questions about tree species or how to check to see if the seed is good can contact MDC Forester Paul Johnson at 417-895-6881, ext. 1631 or at Paul.Johnson@mdc.mo.gov. People can also get information from George O. White Nursery Manager Mike Fiaoni at Michael.Fiaoni@mdc.mo.gov.

Here is tree seed the nursery is currently requesting (all prices are per pound):

The following species will be accepted beginning Aug. 28:

Spicebush , $4

, $4 Hazelnut (seed must be mature, light brown and easily pulled from husk. No green or partially green husks will be accepted. Please be patient and allow seed to mature on the plant), $3.75

The following species will be accepted beginning Sept. 11:

Gray dogwood , $4.65

, $4.65 Roughleaf dogwood, $4.65

$4.65 Blackgum , $5.50

, $5.50 Mixed hickory , $0.60

, $0.60 Shellbark hickory , $0.75

, $0.75 Persimmon , (Persimmon fruit must be ripe – yellow, red, or orange. No partially green fruit will be accepted.) $0.60

, (Persimmon fruit must be ripe – yellow, red, or orange. No partially green fruit will be accepted.) $0.60 Redbud, (Pods must be brown and have an average of three seeds per pod that are light brown and filled, not black. Green seed pods will not be accepted.) $3.75 per pound, seed must still be in pods

The following species will be accepted beginning Sept. 25:

White oak , $0.75

, $0.75 Chinkapin oak, $2.25

$2.25 Post oak , $1.25

, $1.25 Butternut , $2.50

, $2.50 Ohio buckeye (without hulls) , $0.75

, $0.75 Red buckeye (without hulls) , $0.75

, $0.75 Eastern wahoo, $5

The following species will be accepted beginning Oct. 2:

Shumard oak , $0.85

, $0.85 Northern red oak, $0.75

$0.75 Swamp white oak , $1.40

, $1.40 Overcup oak, $1.40

The following species will be accepted beginning Oct. 23: