Galen College Of Nursing Executive VP of Nursing Selected As Academy Of Nursing Education Fellow
LOUISVILLE, KY, US, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Audria Denker, DNP, RN, FAADN, ANEF, Executive Vice President of Nursing at Galen College of Nursing, is one of only twenty-three distinguished nurse educators to be selected for induction into the 17th class of fellows in the prestigious Academy of Nursing Education. The fellowship program is directed by the National League for Nursing (NLN), the premier organization for nurse faculty and leaders in nursing education.
“I am delighted to represent Galen among this prestigious group of educators,” said Dr. Denker. “I have always cherished my role as an educator of nurses, and I am blessed to work with such amazing colleagues and students - day in and day out. I look forward to working with my esteemed colleagues to advance higher education for nurses and I cannot be more excited for the future of our profession.”
The NLN Academy of Nursing Education fosters excellence in nursing education by recognizing and capitalizing on the wisdom of outstanding individuals in and outside the profession who have contributed to nursing education in sustained and significant ways. Fellows are expected to provide visionary leadership in nursing education and the Academy. Denker was selected for the fellowship through a competitive application process. Evaluations consider applicants’ contributions to innovative teaching and/or learning strategies; nursing education research; faculty development activities; academic leadership; promotion of public policy that advances nursing education; and/or collaborative educational, practice, or community partnerships.
“Dr. Denker has been instrumental in developing a supportive learning culture across all of our campuses and programs,” said Mark Vogt, Chief Executive Officer for Galen College. “This recognition honors not only Dr. Denker’s commitment to excellence in nursing education but also the positive outcomes she facilitates for our students. We’re thrilled that her expertise and leadership in nursing education have been recognized in this way.”
Dr. Denker joined Galen College of Nursing in 2005, and she currently serves as Executive Vice President of Nursing (EVP). In her current position, she is responsible for day-to-day program operations, staffing and workload, clinical operations, simulation, and student support. During her tenure as EVP, all prelicensure ADN programs obtained ACEN accreditation and all program pass rates exceeded state and national averages.
The induction ceremony will take place at the Honors Convocation, before the closing Gala at this year’s NLN Education Summit on Saturday, September 30. The annual gathering, this year at National Harbor near Washington, D.C., will include a festive celebration of the Academy fellows, along with other recipients of honors, scholarship awards, and research grants.
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 12,000 students on its campuses in 19 enrolling campuses across 10 states, plus online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found on the College website.
