Homestead Harvesters Conference 2023: Cultivating a Sustainable Lifestyle through Modern Homesteading
EINPresswire.com/ -- Homesteader and business owner Kody Hanner is bringing the homesteading community together for the upcoming, first-annual Homestead Harvesters Conference.
Set to take place September 16, 2023 in Bonner’s Ferry, Idaho, this conference will bring together homesteaders, enthusiasts, and experts to explore innovative strategies for cultivating a self-sufficient and eco-conscious lifestyle.
The Homestead Harvesters Conference 2023 offers a unique platform for attendees to engage in insightful discussions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities that delve into various aspects of modern homesteading. With a diverse lineup of speakers, each an authority in their respective fields, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and practical skills that can be applied to their own homesteading journey.
Key Highlights of the Homestead Harvesters Conference 2023:
Expert Speaker Sessions: The conference will feature thought-provoking presentations by renowned experts in areas such as returning to our roots, building local food systems, real food diets, building homesteads with our family, and more. Attendees will learn about cutting-edge techniques and best practices for creating a self-sustaining homestead.
Community Networking: The Homestead Harvesters Conference 2023 aims to foster a sense of community among like-minded individuals. Attendees will have ample opportunities to connect, share experiences, and forge meaningful connections with fellow homesteaders, experts, and exhibitors.
Exhibition Area: A curated exhibition area will showcase a variety of sustainable products, tools, and resources from local and national vendors. Attendees can explore and shop for items that align with their homesteading goals.
"The Homestead Harvesters Conference is a celebration of the modern homesteading movement, offering a platform to exchange knowledge, inspire creativity, and empower individuals to embrace a sustainable lifestyle," said Hanner, event host and owner of The Homestead Education.
"We believe that by bringing together passionate individuals, we can collectively drive positive change and contribute to a next generation that is independent and self-sufficient through sustainable agriculture and other homestead practices."
Registration for the Homestead Harvesters Conference 2023 is now open.
To learn more about the conference program, speakers, and registration details, please visit the official conference website: http://homesteadharvesters.com.
Grain Makers Grain Mills is a sponsor of the 2023 conference.
For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:
Kody Hanner
info@homesteadharvesters.com
Stephanie Frederick
