Media Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The media industry's promising trajectory is highlighted by The Business Research Company's analysis, projecting a remarkable growth to $3,200.17 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. An intriguing trend in this landscape is the escalating integration of virtual reality (VR) within the TV and radio broadcasting sector. This strategic adoption of VR is poised to make a significant impact on audiences, creating immersive experiences and novel engagement opportunities within the realms of television and radio.



TBRC's media industry reports offer invaluable insights to businesses aiming to navigate this evolving sector. These comprehensive reports provide analyses of market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities, enabling companies to make informed decisions and strategic plans.

With a deep understanding of the industry's current state and future prospects, these reports empower businesses to formulate effective investment, expansion, and innovation strategies, positioning them for success in a dynamic and ever-changing landscape.

1. Internet Search Portals Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-search-portals-global-market-report





The worldwide internet search portals market is projected to experience substantial growth, expanding from $443.17 billion in the present to a noteworthy value by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.

The surge in mobile internet utilization is anticipated to be a driving force behind the market's growth within the internet search portals sector throughout the forecast period. This heightened reliance on mobile internet is expected to fuel the expansion of the market.

2. Agencies SEO Services Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agencies-seo-services-global-market-report





Businesses engaged in the agencies' SEO services market are employing Zero-Click Search Results as a strategic approach to enhance their visibility within search results. This constitutes a prominent trend within the agency's SEO services market. Zero-Click Searches entail a search engine results page (SERP) that directly addresses the user's query at the top, negating the need for additional clicks to fulfill the search intent.

3. Fiction Books Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fiction-books-global-market-report





The worldwide fiction books market is forecasted to expand to $11.18 billion by 2027, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.2%.

The growth of the fiction books market is expected to be propelled by the sales of books through online platforms throughout the forecast period. The escalating count of active internet users is affording companies an opportunity to reach a vast customer base, contributing to the expansion of the market.

4. Non-Fiction Books Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-fiction-books-global-market-report





The worldwide non-fiction books market is projected to reach a valuation of $15.41 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.8%.

The embracement of online sales platforms is foreseen to be a driving force behind the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. This transition to online sales avenues is anticipated to facilitate market expansion.

5. Television Station Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/television-station-global-market-report





A significant trend within the television station market is the advent of newer technologies. One noteworthy example is ATSC 3.0, the latest iteration of the Advanced Television Systems Committee Guidelines. This specification delineates the precise methods for transmitting and interpreting TV signals. A prominent advantage of ATSC 3.0 is its remarkable enhancement of picture quality, encompassing features like high dynamic range (HDR), wide color gamut (WCG), and high frame rate (HFR). Beyond visual and audio improvements, ATSC 3.0 offers the added advantage of enabling video consumption on handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets, as well as within vehicles.

6. Media Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/media-global-market-report





Foreseen to attain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%, the media market is projected to expand to a value of $3,200.17 billion by 2027.

A significant development within the TV and radio broadcasting sector is the growing integration of virtual reality (VR) technology, aimed at generating a potent influence on audiences. This trend is particularly evident in the incorporation of VR to enhance live events like sports and music. By creating dynamic environments, VR adoption is expected to resonate with audiences, fostering a more immersive and engaging connection with major events during the forecast period.

7. Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radio-broadcastings-global-market-report





The popularity of internet radio services is on the rise due to their ability to deliver superior sound quality, enhanced music search capabilities, and the provision of genre-specific channels to online listeners. Distinguished as web-radio technology or webcasting, internet radio employs the internet as its distribution medium for broadcasting, diverging from the constraints of traditional radio waves that are contingent upon the transmitting station's power and available broadcast options. This shift enables internet radio to offer a more versatile and expansive range of content to its audience.

8. Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/web-content-search-portals-and-social-media-global-market-report





The web content, search portals, and social media market are projected to expand to a valuation of $1316.8 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.

The escalating adoption of mobile devices, tablets, and other electronic platforms, coupled with the increasing consumption of data, is set to act as a driving force behind the growth of the web content, search portals, SEO services, and social media market. This trend reflects the evolving digital landscape and the growing reliance on these platforms for information and interaction.

9. Computational Photography Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computational-photography-global-market-report





Projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1%, the computational photography market is foreseen to expand to a valuation of $40.88 billion by 2027.

The expansion of the smartphone market is anticipated to act as a catalyst for the growth of the computational photography market during the forecast period. As smartphone capabilities improve, computational photography techniques are likely to be increasingly integrated into these devices, driving the market's growth.

10. Podcasting Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/podcasting-global-market-report





A significant trend gaining momentum in the podcasting market is technological advancement. Major players within the podcasting domain are directing their efforts towards the integration of advanced technologies, notably artificial intelligence (AI), into their platforms. This incorporation facilitates various enhancements, including programmatic podcasts, transcription services, optimization tools, and advertising capabilities. Such technological integration empowers podcasting platforms to generate supplementary revenue streams through targeted advertisements, effectively reaching the intended audience.

11. Programmatic Advertising Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/programmatic-advertising-global-market-report





Foreseen to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.2%, the programmatic advertising market is projected to expand to a valuation of $19.12 billion by 2027.

The substantial expansion of the mobile industry is anticipated to be a substantial driving factor behind the growth of the programmatic advertising market. As the mobile sector continues to flourish, programmatic advertising is expected to witness considerable growth due to its ability to target and engage mobile users effectively.

