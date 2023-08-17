Chemicals Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to forecasts by The Business Research Company (TBRC), the chemical industry is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a substantial value of $6851.59 billion by 2027, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth trajectory is notably influenced by a pronounced shift in the practices of chemical companies towards adopting sustainable and eco-friendly processes. Recognizing the imperative to mitigate the adverse environmental effects of chemical manufacturing, these companies are embracing innovative approaches to minimize their ecological footprint. Moreover, the continual evolution of technology and advancements in chemical sciences have empowered chemical firms to explore alternative fuel sources in their production processes, enabling the creation of chemical products in more environmentally responsible ways.



TBRC's chemical industry reports offer indispensable insights into this dynamic sector. The reports furnish comprehensive analyses of market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities. These analyses equip businesses with the knowledge required to make informed decisions, chart strategic courses, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.

1. Smart Coatings Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-coatings-global-market-report

The smart coatings sector is projected to expand to $12.4 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The growth of the smart coatings market is anticipated to be driven by rising requirements from the construction sector.

2. Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sodium-cocoyl-isethionate-global-market-report

A prominent trend gaining traction in the market involves the introduction of novel products containing sodium cocoyl isethionate. Leading enterprises in the sodium cocoyl isethionate industry are dedicated to crafting inventive remedies pertaining to sodium cocoyl isethionate.

3. Specialty Resins Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-resins-global-market-report





Anticipated to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, the specialty resins market is foreseen to expand to $10.62 billion by 2027. The surge in demand from the construction sector is poised to be a driving force behind the upward trajectory of the specialty resins market in the forthcoming years.

4. Surface Disinfectant Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surface-disinfectant-global-market-report





A pivotal trend within the surface disinfectant market revolves around technological advancements. Prominent industry participants are harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as pulsed UV light to effectively eliminate harmful microorganisms from surfaces. Pulsed UV light technology exhibits significant potential for disinfecting a wide array of surfaces commonly found in laboratory environments.

5. Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/textile-chemicals-global-market-report





Foreseen to attain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%, the textile chemicals market is projected to expand to $29.08 billion by 2027.

The escalating desire for textiles is anticipated to drive the requisition for textile chemicals throughout the forecast period. The surge in the affluent upper-middle-class population in emerging economies, coupled with the burgeoning demand for high-quality products, is set to amplify the need for textiles in the times ahead.

6. Thermal Transfer Label Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thermal-transfer-label-global-market-report

Projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, the thermal transfer label market is foreseen to expand to $3.89 billion by 2027.

The substantial expansion of the e-commerce sector plays a crucial role in propelling the thermal transfer label market's growth. E-commerce entails the online buying and selling of goods using the internet.

7. Thermoforming Plastic Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thermoforming-plastic-global-market-report

Envisioned to attain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, the thermoforming plastic market is anticipated to expand to $61.97 billion by 2027.

The rising requisition for consumer durables is projected to act as a driving force behind the forthcoming growth of the thermoforming plastic market.

8. Wood Preservatives Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wood-preservatives-global-market-report

Prominent entities engaged in the wood preservatives market are consistently allocating resources to research and development (R&D) endeavors aimed at producing environmentally friendly wood preservatives. This represents a significant trend within the wood preservatives market. In light of prevailing environmental regulations, manufacturers of wood preservatives are innovating by creating natural or eco-conscious alternatives, thereby reducing their impact on the environment.

9. Leather Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leather-chemicals-global-market-report





Anticipated to attain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%, the leather chemicals market is projected to achieve a valuation of $11.35 billion by 2027.

The escalating requisition for premium products is foreseen to serve as a driving force for the growth of the leather chemicals market. The burgeoning economy and enhanced purchasing power of consumers have led to an upsurge in demand for top-tier, high-end products.

10. Plastisols Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastisols-global-market-report

Envisioned to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%, the plastisols market is anticipated to expand to $31.09 billion by 2027.

The escalating requisition for automobiles is foreseen to be a pivotal driver of the forthcoming growth in the plastisol market. "Automobiles" pertain to four-wheeled vehicles, encompassing cars, trucks, and other similar vehicles.

11. Renewable Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/renewable-chemicals-global-market-report





The renewable chemicals market is expected to reach $165.56 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%.

Increasing demand from the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the renewable chemicals market. The production of automobiles utilizes biopolymers from renewable sources engineered for automotive applications.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

