Pax8 and Bvoip Team Up to Offer a UCaaS & VoIP Solutions Built Exclusively for IT Service Providers and MSPs

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced today that bvoip, a leading provider of cloud communications solutions, is available on the Pax8 Marketplace. This partnership will enable Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to access bvoip’s comprehensive UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) and VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solutions, including unified communications, call center, application integrations and video conferencing, all on a single ordering and payment portal.



“At Pax8, we are dedicated to supporting our partners in enhancing their business efficiencies and facilitating their growth,” said Sophie Merrifield, CVP of Vendor Operations. “By offering bvoip’s comprehensive VoIP solutions on our marketplace, our partners will have a seamless experience procuring and managing their cloud communications solutions all in one platform.”

Bvoip's partnership with Pax8 will not only allow Pax8 partners to conveniently procure bvoip's comprehensive cloud communications solutions directly from the Pax8 Marketplace but also gain access to bvoip's advanced integration stack, exceptional customer service, and support services. This streamlined ordering and payment process offered through a single portal approach will make it easier for partners to access and manage their communication solutions on the cloud, with the added benefit of bvoip's heavily integrated, reliable, and responsive support services.

“We are excited to partner with Pax8 and provide their partners with access to our best-in-class communication and integration platform,” said George Bardissi, Founder and CEO of bvoip. “We can’t explain how truly excited we are to be expanding our reach to thousands of IT professionals and MSPs worldwide.”

Bvoip is known for its heavy investment in integrating into the MSP ecosystem, creating a business model built exclusively for IT service providers and MSP, as well as exceptional customer service and support, making it an ideal partner for companies looking for a reliable and responsive communications solution. Their comprehensive platform offers advanced features such as a contact center, Microsoft Teams direct routing integration, call recording, voicemail to email service, transcription, automated attendants, heavy integration into PSA/ CRM tools, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services.

To learn more about Pax8 and bvoip, please visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com .

Follow Pax8 on Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube

About Bvoip

Bvoip is a leading provider of cloud communications solutions, offering unified communications, call center, application integrations and video conferencing solutions. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and support, bvoip enables partners to provide reliable and scalable communication solutions to their clients. For more information, please visit bvoip.com.

Follow Bvoip on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube

Pax8 Media Contact:

Melissa Gallegos, Communications Director

mgallegos@pax8.com

Bvoip Media Contact:

Pete Busam

pete@equilibriumconsult.com