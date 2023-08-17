Submit Release
July U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Increase 11% Year Over Year

U.S. Domestic Passenger Trip Growth Outpaced International in July

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) today released data showing July 2023 U.S. travel agency air ticket sales increased 11% year over year to $7.6 billion.* July sales were bolstered by a 16% year-over-year increase in U.S. domestic passenger trips settled through ARC.

Results for July 2023 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Month-Over-Month Variance Year-Over-Year Variance
Total sales $7,585,591,010 -6% +11%
Total passenger trips 21,928,518 -2% +10%
U.S. domestic trips 13,726,481 +1% +16%
International trips 8,202,037 -5% +7%
Average ticket price $528 -5% -5%

“U.S. air travel demand remains strong as consumers prioritize traveling this summer and into the fall,” said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. “While international travel growth has outpaced domestic for much of 2023, July’s results are an encouraging sign for U.S. airlines.”

The average ticket price for a U.S. domestic round-trip air ticket in July 2023 was $528, a 5% decrease both month over month and year over year.

Ancillary sales increased 86% year over year to $25,257,331. Ancillary transactions increased 66% to 397,102 over the same period.**

More detailed information is available on ARC’s sales statistics page.

About ARC:
ARC accelerates the growth of global air travel by delivering forward-looking travel data, flexible distribution services and other innovative industry solutions. We are a leading travel intelligence company that possesses the world’s largest, most comprehensive global airline ticket dataset, including more than 15 billion passenger flights representing 490 airlines and 230 countries and territories. Our solutions and expertise strengthen economies and enrich lives by connecting stakeholders across the travel ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

Notes:

*Ticket Sales

  • Results are based on monthly sales data ending July 31, 2023, from 10,462 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.
  • The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.
  • Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.
  • U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.
  • Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Ancillary sales

  • Includes fees for products and services such as upgraded seats, checked bags, an unaccompanied minor, pet-in-cabin, etc.

© Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC). All rights reserved.

 


Randy Spoon
Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC)
703-816-5119
rspoon@arccorp.com

