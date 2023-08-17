New Memoir THE BULL WHISPERER Encourages Readers to Grab Life By The Horns

Palmetto Publishing releases transformative book about spiritual growth, healing, and living every second to the fullest

Charleston, SC, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New for fans of personal transformation and memoirs from abuse survivors, The Bull Whisperer recounts a turbulent past and brings readers along for the incredible ride in the present. Written by a 78-year-old retiree who decided during a three-year stint in an assisted living facility that he wasn’t done with life yet, The Bull Whisperer proves that you’re never too old to experience self-actualization and learn to live life to the absolute fullest.

Author Christopher Westley says that while he enjoyed his time at the assisted living facility, he felt a deeply troubling sense of something being missing while he stayed there. One day, it occurred to him that he was not ready to spend the rest of his life waiting to be carted out of the facility in a stretcher. He still wanted to live, and to live as loud as he could. In his memoir, The Bull Whisperer, Christopher recounts his life to date, from his early childhood experiences with abuse to his thriving self-actualization in the present. From dungeons to mountains, Christopher invites his readers to come along with him on his life journey to find happiness and fulfillment as a human being, even in the so-called “twilight” years.

The Bull Whisperer will appeal to readers of every age who believe that life should be a wild and fun ride right to the finish line. Full of emotion, heart, humor, and meaning, The Bull Whisperer aims to resonate across generations and cultures as it encourages people to chase their deepest passions.

The Bull Whisperer is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author: 78-years young and now retired, Christopher Westley has experienced a life of self-psychological growth. He looks forward to thriving in his 80s and 90s and living every second of his last rodeo to the absolute fullest.

