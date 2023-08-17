Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s bone growth stimulator market forecast, the bone growth stimulator market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.04 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the bone growth stimulator market industry is due to the rising number of bone fractures. North America region is expected to hold the largest bone growth stimulator market share. Major bone growth stimulator companies include Arthrex Inc., DJO Global Inc., Stryker Corporation, Bioventus Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Medtronic plc, Orthofix Holdings Inc., Depuy Synthes.

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Segments

● By Type: Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP), Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy

● By Type Of Use: Implantable Device, External Device

● By Application: Fractures, Spinal Fusion, Osteogenesis, Arthrodesis Treatment, Spondylolithesis

● By End User: Hospitals & ASCs, Speciality Clinics, Home Care

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The bone growth stimulator is an electrical osteogenesis stimulator used to boost the natural fusion of bone after a fracture. The purpose of BGS is to send more energy to the healing bone surface through either pulsed electromagnetic or ultrasound. The electromagnetic field allows attracting the two oppositely charged ends of the bones to each other by stimulating new bone growth and fusion, which leads to healing. The bone growth stimulator is used to boost bone healing for difficult to heal fractures or fusions through applying ultrasonic or electrical current to the fracture/fusion site.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Bone Growth Stimulator Market Trends And Strategies

4. Bone Growth Stimulator Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

