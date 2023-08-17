Submit Release
Augment Therapy to be Subject of Pediatric Clinical Research Study at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 

Digital Health Startup, Augment Therapy, announces a three-year pediatric research partnership with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA)

— Lindsay Watson, PT, MPT, CEO and Co-Founder of Augment Therapy
CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Augment Therapy®, a digital health company enhancing rehabilitative healthcare through accessible and immersive gamified technology, is pleased to announce an extensive, three-year research partnership with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). This is an NIH funded Mentored Career Development in Clinical and Translational Science grant from the Southern California Clinical and Translational Science Institute. The study will compare Augment Therapy’s augmented reality-based exercise program to traditional therapy. The study is focused on improving engagement and adherence with at-home exercise programs for ambulatory children with Cerebral Palsy. This is a multi-phase study; the first phase will develop an appropriate exercise plan for ambulatory children with Cerebral Palsy. The second phase will implement an exercise plan for 12 weeks in the home setting. This study will also evaluate outcome metrics for future studies. The study is expected to begin in September 2023, and will be led by Melissa A. Bent, MD, a pediatric orthopedic specialist in the Jackie and Gene Autry Orthopedic Center at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. 
   
“When we created Augment Therapy, we made a conscious decision to focus on strategic partnerships and evidence-based research as the bedrock of our business. We continue to stay true to that positioning by focusing on research partnerships that build value and trust with our customers,” said Lindsay Watson, PT, MPT, CEO and Co-Founder of Augment Therapy.

In 2021, Augment Therapy was selected as one of 13 companies to participate in the inaugural KidsX Pediatric Digital Health Accelerator program. As the largest pediatric-focused digital health accelerator in the world, KidsX is a global ecosystem of pediatric innovators, anchored by a consortium of children’s hospitals, including Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Participating hospitals are motivated to partner with early stage digital health companies to transform pediatric care.

Omkar Kulkarni, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Managing Director, KidsX stated, “Through our KidsX Pediatric Digital Health Accelerator, we worked with health-tech startup, Augment Therapy, who are leveraging augmented reality to engage pediatric patients in their physical therapy rehab. Now this gamified, physical therapy software is helping patients engage in their rehab while providing clinicians with data regarding the progress patients are making in their recovery.” 
   
About Augment Therapy    
Augment Therapy is an award-winning digital health company that engages people of all ages and ability levels in immersive and accessible gamified exercise from hospital to home. Leveraging MOCAST™, the company’s patent-pending technology, Augment Therapy offers a unique combination of full-body skeletal tracking and augmented reality-based interactive exercises accessible simply through a tablet or phone. While also improving the exercise experience, healthcare providers can better engage their patients and generate evidence-based gamified exercise programs while easily monitoring progress at any time. Valuable patient data and analytics are built into Augment Therapy’s HIPAA compliant and SOC 2® Type 1 approved software. The platform is designed for inpatient, outpatient, and at home use by healthcare caregivers, their patients, and for continued wellness opportunities.   
  
Augment Therapy was co-founded by CEO, Lindsay Watson, a physical therapist with over 20 years of experience and CTO, Steve Blake, a 30-year medical and tech-education software expert. Incorporated in 2018, Augment Therapy is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Augment Therapy was selected as a 2022 Unity for Humanity award recipient. Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. For more information about Augment Therapy, please visit www.augmenttherapy.com.

