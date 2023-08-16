Griffith Lake Boat Ramp Closed Due to Dam Safety Concerns

The Griffith Lake boat ramp and parking lot on Williamsville Road near Milford is to close effective immediately due to construction activities associated with dam safety concerns, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife manages the Griffith Lake boat ramp and parking lot, while construction work at the dam is under the authority of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT).

Water flow problems at the Griffith Lake dam initiated the closure. Anglers who fish from a boat or shore from public fishing access areas at Griffith Lake can alternatively use the nearby Blairs Pond boat ramp or Haven Lake boat ramp near Milford.

For more information regarding the boat ramp closure, contact the DNREC Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

About DNREC

Media contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###