Coating Additives Market Size Worth $17.1 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 5.7%: AMR

The global coating additives market is driven by increase in demand from various sectors such as architectural, industrial, automotive, wood, and furniture.

New Castle, DE, USA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Coating Additives Market By Type (Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives, and Others), By Function (Anti-foaming, Wetting and Dispersion, Rheology Modification, Biocides, Impact Modification, and Others), By Formulation (Water-borne Coating, Solvent-borne Coating, Solventless Coating, Powder Coating, and Radiation Curable Coating), By End-use Industry (Architectural, Industrial, Automotive, Wood and Furniture and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the coating additives market was valued at $10.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $17.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. 

Coating additives play a crucial role in enhancing these properties and meeting the evolving needs of various industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing. 

Prime determinants of growth 

Growth in demand for multifunctional additives, strict environmental regulations, and increase in awareness among users and formulators about benefits of coating additives are the major factors that drive the coating additives market growth. Rise in automotive and construction industries is expected to drive the coating additives market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for high-performance coatings offer improved functionality, durability, and environmental sustainability, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. 

Report Coverage & Details: 

Report Coverage  Details 
Forecast Period  2023–2032 
Base Year  2022 
Market Size in 2022  $10.0 billion 
Market Size in 2032  $17.1 billion 
CAGR  5.7% 
No. of Pages in Report  469 
Segments covered  Function, Type, Formulation, End-use industry, and Region 
Drivers  Increase in Number of Applications in End-User Industries 

High demand for coating additives in construction industry 

Supportive Environmental Regulations for Low VOC Coating Additives 
Opportunities  Increase in demand for water-borne and powder-based coating additives in green construction 
Restraints  Stringent Environmental Regulations 


The acrylic segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period 

Based on type, the acrylic segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global coating additives market revenue, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for acrylic material for coating additives. 

The water borne coating segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period 

On the basis of the formulation, the water borne coating segment dominated the largest market share in 2022 contributing to nearly half of the global coating additives market revenue and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in usage of water-borne as water borne technology possess excellent durability, fewer odors, quick-drying, less frequent repainting requirement, flexible finish, stable color, and low VOCs availability. 

The rheology modification segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period 

On the basis of the end-use industry, the architectural segment dominated the largest market share in 2022 contributing to around one-third of the global coating additives market revenue and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Economic development in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA has led to infrastructural growth, which results in rise in demand for coating additives in the architectural segment. 

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032 

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global coating additives market and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period due to economic development in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific. 

Leading Market Players: - 

  • Arkema 
  • BASF 
  • Ashland 
  • Clariant 
  • Dow Chemical Co. 
  • Eastman Chemical Co. 
  • Evonik 
  • Lanxess 
  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc. 
  • Solvay 

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global coating additives market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.  

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: 
