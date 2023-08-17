Piano Story, A Unique Fusion of Bach and MadMax, Launched
The new music video unveils a tale of contrasts and harmony.UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a breathtaking convergence of classical music and post-apocalyptic aesthetics, entrepreneur, philosopher, and pianist Dmitry Volkov has orchestrated an unforgettable musical journey. Investor, serial entrepreneur, founder of the third largest social discovery companies in the world, philosopher, and pianist Dmitry Volkov, took centre stage in his new raw and moving music video playing Bach's No.4 in A major.
As the last note echoed off the mountain peaks, the car's engine hummed into silence. A woman with fiery red hair and eyes full of curiosity stepped out. Her boots crunched against the gravel, the sound dwarfed by the silence left by the man's melody.
"Interesting place for a concert," she said, leaning against her car, her gaze fixed on the piano. The man slowly turned around, his eyes lingering on the ivory keys. Her curiosity piqued, she walked over, her steps slow and measured. She noticed the sadness in his eyes, the leather tailcoat he wore, the way his fingers danced over the keys even though the music had stopped.
This is the story behind a music video “Piano Story” performed by entrepreneur Dmitry Volkov together with Oino orchestra.
The music video opens with a grand piano gracefully descending from the skies, cradled by a helicopter. Post-apocalyptic cars rally around against a backdrop of stark contrasts, creating a mesmerizing visual dance of juxtaposition. Volkov takes center stage, a solitary figure poised at the piano, wearing a distinctive leather tailcoat, evoking a sense of intrigue and enigma. His fingers dance over the ivory keys, a poignant reminder of the power of music to transcend the boundaries of time and circumstance.
Directed by the People's Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ernis Asanaliev, the Oino orchestra lends its harmonious melodies to the narrative, elevating the emotional depth of the performance. As Volkov's rendition of Bach's masterpiece unfolds, viewers are invited to witness the synthesis of nature and music, a harmonious convergence that becomes more pronounced as Volkov navigates a setting both contrasting and complementary.
“Piano Story” was inspired by the MadWay Rally, which was held in Kyrgyzstan this year. It is an adrenaline-fueled expedition where drivers race their cars in a post-apocalyptic scene. This yearly event takes place in sparsely populated remote locations, essentially a test of character, resilience and strength for participants.
With a rendition of Bach’s No.4, Volkov Dmitry takes on Johann Sebastian’s elevated traditional German musical styles. The connection between music and nature becomes more evident as Volkov finds himself in a contrasting and harmonious environment.
The music video showcases the leading contemporary trend in which music explores new dimensions through its setting and environment. Volkov’s performance can be compared to the likes of Piano Guys and Ludovico Einaudi who similarly incorporate their surroundings to enhance the musical atmosphere. The Piano Guys interpretation of “Let It Go” from Frozen and “Vivaldi’s Winter” aimed to create a musical interplay between the concepts of freezing and thawing, symbolising the opposing forces inherent in the storyline of Frozen. Ludovico’s rendition of “Elegy for Arctic” took place on a floating platform amidst the Arctic Ocean, inspired by the collective voices of eight million individuals worldwide, united in their call for the preservation of the Arctic.
Despite eliciting a sense of post-apocalyptic desolation in Volkov’s music video, the wild horses, pristine white grand piano, surrounded by a captivating natural mountain range, depict an extraordinary narrative of purity and hope during what might be a catastrophic event.
Watch the Piano Story music video on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rc4fZJcMfmY
Alexandra Ionova
SDG Arts & Science Foundation
art@sdventures.com