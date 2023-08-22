Renowned Authors Robert Greene & Ryan Holiday Unite for an Evening of Strategy and Philosophy for Turbulent Times
Join the #1 New York Times Bestselling Authors as They Share the Stage with Insights on Improving Work and LifeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to embark on a transformative journey of wisdom and enlightenment as two iconic #1 New York Times bestselling authors, Robert Greene and Ryan Holiday, come together for an extraordinary live event. This captivating in person event will be filled with practical strategies to navigate the complexities of modern life, promises to leave attendees inspired, empowered, and equipped to excel in turbulent times.
On September 19, 2023 at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, at 8pm Robert Greene and Ryan Holiday will grace the stage for an unforgettable evening of thought-provoking conversation and profound insights. Drawing from their critically acclaimed works, they will tackle pressing issues facing society today while addressing the questions that matter most to the audience.
Renowned for his groundbreaking books, Robert Greene has touched the lives of millions through masterpieces such as 'The 48 Laws of Power,' 'Mastery,' and 'The Laws of Human Nature.' His teachings on understanding human behavior, superior strategy, and navigating complex power dynamics have earned him a stellar reputation as a sought-after consultant to influential individuals and global corporations.
Joining him on stage is Ryan Holiday, a trailblazer known for harmoniously merging ancient wisdom and cutting-edge marketing tactics in bestsellers like 'Obstacle is the Way' and 'Trust Me, I'm Lying.' Having sold over six million copies of his works, Ryan's profound influence extends across diverse fields, from Super Bowl-winning teams to Fortune 500 companies.
There is a second event scheduled for September 21, 2023 at The Moore Theatre in Seattle, Washington. Both events are produced by Steve Litman Presents.
Don't miss this unique chance to be part of a transformative evening that promises to leave a lasting impact.
September 19, 2023, 8pm
Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles
Tickets are now available for purchase at Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/09005EA1891C1248
About Robert Greene
Robert Greene is the author of six New York Times bestselling books—The 48 Laws of Power (over 2 million copies sold in the US), The Art of Seduction, The 33 Strategies of War, The 50th Law (co-written with 50Cent), Mastery, and The Laws of Human Nature. His books teach readers how to navigate stressful power situations, how to understand the people they deal with on a much higher level, how to maximize their skill sets and creativity, and how to become superior strategists in life. Since the publication of his first book, Greene has also worked as a consultant to individuals and companies in need of strategic advice. The list of global clients includes musicians, professional athletes and coaches, actors, film directors and agents, entrepreneurs, and business and political leaders. Greene has also served on the Board of directors of a publicly traded company, American Apparel.
About Ryan Holiday
Few writers have done more to bring ancient, timeless wisdom and cutting-edge marketing strategies together than Ryan Holiday. His philosophically driven bestselling books have sold over six million copies and spent more than 200 weeks on bestseller lists. His books are taught in colleges and marketing programs around the world, including Trust Me I’m Lying, which revealed the massive vulnerabilities (and opportunities) in the global media system in 2012. He has directly influenced Super Bowl-winning teams like the New England Patriots, NBA Champions like the San Antonio Spurs, and Olympic Gold Medalists, as well as sitting Senators, military leaders and some of the biggest and most important companies in the world like Google, Twitter and Microsoft.
Rachel Svoboda
Sunday Brunch Agency
rachel@sundaybrunchagency.com