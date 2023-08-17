Sports Nutrition Market to Grow at a CAGR 8.2% by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Sports nutrition involves applying nutritional principles to optimize athletic performance. Athletes across various disciplines benefit from maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet sourced from a diverse selection of foods. Greater levels of physical activity demand an increased calorie intake for consistent performance.

Burlingame, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “The global sports nutrition market is estimated to be valued at US$ 40.00 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Sports nutrition has an important role in improving athletic performance and helps on post-exercise repossession. Athletes need a healthy-balanced diet to fulfil their energy needs and assist muscle growth and recovery. Carbohydrates are a main energy source, important for preserving strength and stamina. Proteins help in muscle repossession and growth, whereas fats add to sustained energy through prolonged action. Hydration is equally essential. Proper fluid intake prior, during, and post exercise stops dehydration and electrolyte inequities. Important vitamins and minerals such as calcium, iron, and vitamin D are essential for bone health and oxygen transportation.



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Sports Nutrition Market:

Increasing consumer activities in fitness clubs is one of the key trends expected to drive growth of the global sports nutrition market. For instance, the rising number of gyms, health clubs and fitness centers and the rising adoption of various exercise programs in these regions, while dietitians give assistance on the usage of sports nutrition, are propelling growth of the sports nutrition market. For instance, as per the International Health Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), in 2021, there were around 32,270 health clubs in the U.S., and 4.5 billion Americans were members of the health club in 2021. Likewise, in 2022, there were around 9.2 million users of health club in Germany.

The rising usage of social media platforms by producers such as YouTube and Instagram to advertise their goods is expected to drive the growth of global sports nutrition market. For instance, as per a survey performed by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD) and Netcomm Suisse eCommerce Association (NSEA), online buying of pharma and health goods has enhanced by 9.0%. This, further is projected to drive sports nutrition market.

Sports Nutrition Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 40.0 billion Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 8.2% Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2030

Global Sports Nutrition Market– Opportunities

Adoption of sport nutrition products is projected to provide the considerable growth opportunities in global sports nutrition market. Sports nutrition are utilized in order to cure nutritional deficiency in the people. Sports nutrition includes vitamins, minerals, proteins, and other important elements. Nutrition and diet are important for maximum activities. Sports nutrition goods provide advantages such as optimal gains from training, enhanced recovery amidst workouts and events, maintenance and accomplishment of ideal body weight, low injury risk, and performance reliability.

Global Sports Nutrition Market- Key Developments

In February 2021, Clif Bar & Company increased Luna Bar's product portfolio by introducing snack bars with prebiotics to help digestive well-being. It acts as a meal replacement or a healthy snacking substitute.

In January 2022, Hydroxycut a sports nutrition brand in its parent company, Lovate Health Scie, announced the launch of "Cut", an energy drink that will aid users to decrease their body fat percentage.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Product Type: Sports Food Sports Drinks Sports Supplements

Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Poland Benelux Nordic Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Oceania ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles: Maxinutrition Glanbia PepsiCo GNC Holdings Clif Bar & Company The Coca-Cola Company Universal Nutrition



Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



