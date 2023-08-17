MarTech Breakthrough Awards Names Marigold “Best Overall Email Marketing Company” for Fourth Consecutive Year

Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Across the Globe

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold , a global martech leader focused on delivering relationship marketing solutions that help brands and organizations acquire, grow and retain customers, today announced it has been recognized as the "Best Overall Email Marketing Company" by MarTech Breakthrough , securing a top honor for the fourth consecutive year. This program recognizes the top marketing, advertising and sales technology companies from around the world.



“Marigold’s solutions make it easy for marketers to deliver the right message when it matters most,” said Wellford Dillard, CEO of Marigold. “This award validates our longstanding commitment to making Marigold’s more than 40,000 customers around the world successful by combining fit-for-purpose marketing solutions with industry expertise and strategic services that help marketers build long-lasting customer relationships.”

With deep roots and a proven record of helping customers successfully evolve their businesses for more than 30 years, Marigold offers solutions that empower marketing teams of all sizes and sophistication with the relationship marketing tools, support and expertise they need to grow their consumer loyalty, today and in the future. Marigold brings together best-in-class email and martech tools, platforms and solutions that empower businesses to create highly personalized campaigns, reward customer behaviors, build lasting relationships and deepen brand loyalty throughout the full customer lifecycle.

Alongside its Messaging products, Marigold offers a full-suite relationship marketing solution with services and expertise that provides customer engagement and loyalty products, which work hand-in-hand to deliver a powerful and effective customer experience. Marigold delivers industry-tailored solutions for marketing teams across retail, franchise, media and publishing, restaurants, agencies and professional services firms, higher education, nonprofits, travel, entertainment and more.

“We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Marigold team. With flexible and future-proofed martech solutions, their customers can grow the maturity of their marketing efforts over time while continuing to work with a single provider that delivers breakthrough, fit-for-purpose martech solutions,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “No two marketing teams are the same, and Marigold’s full-suite relationship marketing solution helps teams acquire, grow and cultivate relationships that last. Kudos to Marigold on this well-deserved 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

ABOUT MARIGOL

Marigold is a global martech leader focused on delivering relationship marketing solutions that are helping over 40,000 brands and organizations worldwide to find their customers, get to know them, and ultimately turn them into superfans. The company offers industry-tailored martech, email and loyalty solutions - Marigold Grow, Marigold Engage, and Marigold Loyalty - that support the entire customer lifecycle and make it easy for brands to create long-term relationships, build loyalty and grow their businesses. Find out more at MeetMarigold.com.

Follow Marigold on LinkedIn .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Media Contacts:

Melissa Hourigan

Fabric Media

melissa@fabricmedia.net

720-608-1919

Katie Pfister

Marigold

kpfister@meetmarigold.com

908-227-7267

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f8c06f1-a8f0-4739-8793-ca4ca56d719f