Global VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s VHF air ground communication stations market forecast, the VHF air ground communication stations market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.20 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the VHF air ground communication stations market industry is due to the growing air traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest VHF air ground communication stations market share. Major VHF air ground communication stations companies include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Becker Avionics GmbH, Viasat Inc., Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., System interface Ltd.
VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Market Segments
• By Type: Desktop Air-Ground Communication Stations, Portable Air-Ground Communication Stations
• By Airport Category: Commercial Service Airports, Cargo Service Airports, Reliever Airports, General Aviation Airports
• By Application: Air Traffic Control System, Civil Aviation Air-Ground Communication, Military Aviation Communication, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
VHF air-ground communication stations refer to the radio telephony systems used for voice and audio communication between an aircraft and the ground. These systems use very high-frequency (VHF) radio waves and are one of the traditional methods of air-ground communication. VHF is a portion of the radio spectrum that ranges from 30-300 MHZ.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
