Cama’i Community Health Center Explores the Male Mental Health Stigma – a Barrier to Mental Health
Cama’i Community Health Center in Naknek, AK just released a new guide detailing barriers to mental health with a focus on the male mental health stigma. With mental health playing a critical part in overall well-being, understanding these barriers is something that anyone dealing with someone suffering from mental health issues should be aware of.
Men are typically conditioned at an early age to adhere to social norms surrounding the male gender identity. And this often includes suppressing emotions, or just “toughing it out” when things get rough. But this notion that men should remain stoic at all times can ultimately create a harmful environment where showing emotions is taken as a sign of weakness.
To help break this stigma for men seeking care, Cama’i Community Health Center offers several ways to help break down mental healthcare barriers.
A few steps that all can take to help break down mental health barriers include:
• Promoting education and awareness of mental health
• Challenge gender stereotypes
• Highlighting the stories of men who have sought help and improved
• Work to provide accessible resources
• Offering workplace support
• Develop peer support networks
While the barriers to seeking mental health care are indeed an impediment for many men, there are several benefits to seeking care.
The benefits of seeking mental health care include:
• Breaking stigmas
• Improved emotional well-being
• Better relationships
• Stress reduction
• Increased productivity
• Physical health benefits
• Suicide prevention
The journey to greater mental health is up to each individual to take the first step. However, supporting someone who is suffering from mental health issues and encouraging them to reach out for help is often a lifeline that many people need in their lives.
At Cama’i, we have access to behavioral health professionals and strive to offer the greatest assistance possible for men interested in accessing mental health care. As mental health providers, we understand that men may be deterred by gender stereotypes surrounding men seeking mental health care. But our professionals are here to offer a confidential space with no judgment.
For more information about behavioral health services for men, reach out to Cama’i Community Health Center today and schedule an appointment.
Mary Swain
