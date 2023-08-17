Aditude Breaks into Top 500 at No. 450 on the Inc. 5000 List, Fueled by 1277% Growth

Aditude’s Innovation and Client Dedication Propel Its Meteoric Rise in Rankings

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aditude , market leader in ad operations, has earned a position on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S, coming in at No. 450 overall, No. 34 in the state of New York and No. 34 in the Advertising & Marketing category.



With an extraordinary surge of 1277% in 3-year growth, Aditude has earned its standing within the Inc. 5000 ranks, an accomplishment that underscores the company's vision and perseverance. Notably, this achievement is more impressive considering that Aditude was founded in early March of 2019. Through its cutting-edge advertising solutions, Aditude has helped customers deliver unparalleled results and success across ad revenue and website performance.

"I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication and hard work that have led us to this achievement," said Jared Siegal, CEO and the visionary behind Aditude. "Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our commitment to using advanced technology, prioritizing our customers’ needs, and striving for continuous growth. We are deeply grateful to our partners and are excited to continue pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional value for them."

For more information on working with Aditude, please visit aditude.io or email adops@aditude.io .

About Aditude

Aditude helps publishers scale their business and increase revenue through a proprietary technology platform that enables tailored solutions and pricing to create revenue-focused publishers. Aditude’s team of ad and development experts helps publishers save time and money while increasing their bottom line. For more information, visit aditude.io .

