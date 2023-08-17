ResultsCX Expands European Operations with the Acquisition of Zevas, an Irish Customer Experience Management (CXM) Company

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResultsCX , a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies, including Fortune 100 and 500 firms, today announced its further expansion in Europe through the acquisition of Zevas Communications, an Irish CXM company.

Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO and Managing Director of ResultsCX, said, “Acquiring Zevas is a strategic next step as we build a strong service presence in Europe.” He added, “Ireland has long been known as a technology hub, and with the acquisition of Zevas we have enhanced our footprint in the FGT and Financial services segments that present a very attractive growth opportunity.”

Siddharth Parashar, Managing Director of ResultsCX Europe, said, “Incorporating Zevas allows us to build out a powerhouse Center of Excellence in B2B sales, adept at optimizing costs for clients, enhancing capabilities, and appealing to prospects even more.”

“Zevas is excited to be a part of the ResultsCX organization. I strongly believe that our operations will be boosted significantly in terms of scale and effectiveness from access to ResultsCX’s advanced platform, processes, and technology, as well as their focus on digital-led solutions for customer support and sales interactions,” stated Zevas’s COO John O’Sullivan.

Established in 2001, Zevas agents provide customer support to clients across major industry verticals, including BFSI and Fast-Growth Technology, in Europe, APAC, and North America in more than 20 languages. In addition to being a company that fosters employee success, Zevas is committed to protecting and enhancing clients’ brands and reputation, exceeding customer expectations, and designing world-class CX. Zevas and ResultsCX will unify under the ResultsCX brand in a phased process over the coming months.

