PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer emerges as Category Leader in all four quadrants of the 2023 Chartis ALM report

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG maintains 2023 awards surge

LONDON – August 17, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) has secured Category Leader positions in all four categories of the recently published ALM (Asset Liability Management) Market Update and Vendor Landscape report published by Chartis Research.

The company has captured category leadership status in the RiskTech Quadrant for ALM Technology Solutions and the RiskTech Quadrant for FTP Technology Solutions. It has also secured the status in the RiskTech Quadrant for LRM Solutions and the RiskTech Quadrant for Capital and Balance Sheet Optimization Solutions.

The criteria for measuring the performance of solutions and securing category leadership positions includes various metrics including, the quality of data management, integration capabilities, customer satisfaction and market penetration.

By securing a clean sweep of category leadership positions in this year’s ALM Market Update and Vendor Landscape report, the company continues a successful 2023 awards’ season, building on last year’s four #1 positions in the Chartis RiskTech 100 rankings in, Liquidity Risk, Regulatory Intelligence, OpsTech – Tax Processing and Long-Duration Targeted Improvements (LDTI).

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which sits within the company’s Corporate Performance & ESG division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

The Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division, created in March 2023, harnesses award-winning global, cloud-based software businesses whose combined reach provides industry-leading solutions, CCH Tagetik, OneSumX, TeamMate, and Enablon. These products and teams deliver solutions to collect, report, analyze, and assure data, drive corporate responsibility, improve workplace safety, enable global sustainability, fuel commerce, and ease regulatory compliance across industry sectors.

Last month Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG was named among the leading global providers of ESG Software in the inaugural and prestigious Green Quadrant: ESG Reporting and Data Management Software 2023 report from Verdantix, an independent research firm. The company was also named a “Top Vendor” in the inaugural 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting (ESG) Market Study, published by Dresner Advisory Services.

# # #

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

