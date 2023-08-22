Baker Boyer Named One of Nation’s Best Community Banks for the 16th Year in a Row

Baker Boyer Honored as a 16th Annual Top 200 Community Bank by American Banker

WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Boyer has been named one of the nation’s top-performing community banks by American Banker magazine.

This is the 16th consecutive year the bank has been recognized by the financial services publication on the “Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks” list.

American Banker’s annual list highlights top performing publicly traded banks with under $2 billion in assets. Banks that made this year’s list posted a higher median net interest margin, lower median efficiency ratio and stronger median net loan growth in 2022 compared to all publicly traded community banks.

“Baker Boyer is honored to be included once again by American Banker among the top 200 community banks in the country,” Baker Boyer President and CEO Mark Kajita said. “A strong local bank is critical to a thriving community. This distinction is an affirmation of Baker Boyer’s team, commitment and culture.”

ABOUT BAKER BOYER BANK: Founded in 1869 and headquartered in Walla Walla, Baker Boyer Bank has been serving the community for over 150 years. Baker Boyer is the oldest independently-owned community bank in the state, with six branches that include wealth management and business banking offices in Yakima and the Tri-Cities. They have 190 employees and over $700 million average assets. Learn more at www.bakerboyer.com.