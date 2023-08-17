Smart Pole Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Smart Pole Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart Pole Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s smart pole market forecast, the smart pole market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.84 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the smart pole market industry is due to the growing number of smart roads across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart pole market share. Major smart pole companies include Signify Holding, Silver Spring Networks, Inc., Telensa, Wipro Limited, Zumtobel Group, Lumca Inc., Sunna Design Inc.

Smart Pole Market Segments

● By Hardware: Lighting Lamp, Pole Bracket & Pole Body, Communication Device, Controller, Other Hardwares

● By Installation Type: New Installation, Retrofit Installation

● By Application: Highways & Roadways, Public Places, Railways & Harbors

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The smart poles refers to a pole with a completely integrated lighting system, sensors, wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi or cellular technology), and other functions in one cohesive unit. Smart Poles uses real-time systems, data, and sensors to connect information and communication technologies amongst many parties, including municipalities, commercial businesses, transportation grids, hospitals, schools, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Pole Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Pole Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

