Fantasy Sports Market is Booming Worldwide with Latest Rising Trends: MPL, Dream 11, Sleeper, Fan Duel
The Latest Released Fantasy Sports market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Fantasy Sports market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size (2023-2029). The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Fantasy Sports market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Draft kings (United States), Fan Duel (United States), MPL (India), Dream 11(India), Crickbuzz (India), Realgm.com (United States), 8ballpool.com (United Kingdom), Fancode.com (India), Green Park sports (United States), Sleeper (United States), Prize Picks (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Fantasy Sports market is to witness a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Type (Football, Basketball, Baseball, Cricket, Rugby, Others) by Fantasy Type (Free Fantasy Sports Games, Paid Fantasy Leagues) by Platform (Web Based, App Based) by Age Group (< 25 Years, 25-40 Years, 40+ years) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Fantasy sports is one type of online game in which participants collect virtual teams of real players of a professional sport. These teams then participate based on their statistical comparison of the actual games being played by them. This performance is then converted into points which are compiled & totaled as per a roster selected by each fantasy team's manager. High internet penetration coupled with the increasing adoption of smartphones is a key factor driving the global fantasy sports growth over the coming future. Various types of fantasy sports include fantasy baseball, fantasy car racing, fantasy football, micro-moment games, fantasy soccer, fantasy golf, fantasy basketball, and other fantasy sports. Reasonable smartphones and high-speed internet access have increased the number of fantasy sports players. Smartphones assist end-users play fantasy sports regardless of location and time. This also enlarges participation in fantasy sports over mobile devices which will drive market growth. As the popularity & live streaming of e-sports is rising, the demand for e-sports fantasy leagues is also likely to rise. Fans can generate their own fantasy league teams based on these live matches. So, the rising popularity of e-sports will cause the growth of the fantasy sports market.
Market Trends:
• Partnerships Between Pro Leagues & Daily Fantasy Vendors
Market Drivers:
• The Growing Popularity Of E-Sports
• Increased Internet Penetration And Growing Adoption Of Smartphones
Market Opportunities:
• Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrencies in Fantasy Sports
• Emerging Markets
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industries.
SWOT Analysis on Fantasy Sports Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulations: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Fantasy Sports
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Draft kings (United States), Fan Duel (United States), MPL (India), Dream 11(India), Crickbuzz (India), Realgm.com (United States), 8ballpool.com (United Kingdom), Fancode.com (India), Green Park sports (United States), Sleeper (United States), Prize Picks (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Fantasy Sports Market Study Table of Content:
Fantasy Sports Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Football, Basketball, Baseball, Cricket, Rugby, Others] in 2023
Fantasy Sports Market by Application/End Users
Global Fantasy Sports Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Fantasy Sports Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Fantasy Sports (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
