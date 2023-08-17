Westport Weston Family YMCA and NYRR Collaborate to Bring Group Training to Fairfield County Runners of All Levels
New York Road Runner's will bring some of their best coaches to Westport, helping local runners achieve their goals and strengthening our running community.WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WESTPORT WESTON FAMILY YMCA & NEW YORK ROAD RUNNERS INTRODUCE GROUP TRAINING PROGRAM FOR ALL LEVEL OF RUNNERS!
The WWFY is excited to collaborate with New York Road Runners as the initiative aligns closely with the Y’s mission to motivate and inspire healthy living and lifestyles. NYRR will bring some of their best coaches, group training, and running community to Westport for adult runners of all levels and help runners achieve their goals. This is NYRR’s first expansion outside of the five boroughs and we are delighted to have been chosen to pilot this partnership.
"We are excited to bring NYRR Group Training to the Westport community through our partnership with the Westport Weston Family YMCA. These coach-led grouped workouts have created camaraderie in communities across the five-boroughs and have helped runners achieve their goals through a welcoming and supportive atmosphere. By extending this offering, we are excited to engage with Westport runners of all abilities directly in their hometown." – Rob Simmelkjaer’s
About WWFY:
The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause-driven organization that strives to be a welcoming and supportive environment for all. Our purpose is to strengthen the foundations of the community through our actions and programs. We believe that to bring about meaningful change in individuals and communities, we must be focused and accountable. At the YMCA, we measure the success of our cause by how well we engage communities in our three areas of focus: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.
