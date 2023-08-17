13 Attorneys at Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. in Boston Named “Best Lawyers” for 2024

13 attorneys from Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. in Boston have been named to the 2022 Best Lawyers list.

Two Additional Attorneys Named to Best Lawyers® “Ones to Watch” List

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirteen attorneys from the law firm of Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. have been named to the 30th annual edition of Best Lawyers®, while two attorneys from the firm have been named to the Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” list, recognizing attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence. Those attorneys recognized as Best Lawyers are:

• Richard P. Breed III for Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law and Trusts and Estates Law

• Richard P. Breed IV for Tax Law and Trusts and Estates Law

• Albert DeNapoli for Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law and Litigation - Trusts and Estates

• Mark S. Furman for Commercial Litigation and Litigation - Trusts and Estates

• Jeffrey P. Hart for Tax law

• Stephen Kutenplon for Real Estate Law

• Karen L. McKenna for Trusts and Estates Law

• William R. Rodgers for Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law

• Patricia Saint James for Family Law

• Emily Shanahan for Litigation - Trusts and Estates

• Melissa E. Sydney for Trusts and Estates Law

• Edward D. Tarlow for Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law and Trusts and Estates Law

• David Valente for Trusts and Estates Law

Those attorneys noted as Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” are:

• Robert Leone for Commercial Litigation

• Alexander Macheras for Tax Law

This is the 30th year Best Lawyers has compiled its list of top attorneys in the U.S. Recognition in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by their peers.

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. is located at 101 Huntington Avenue, Prudential Center, Boston, MA, and has practice areas in Corporate Law & Business Transactions, Estate Planning & Administration, Family Business, Family Law, Hospitality Law, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Real Estate, and Taxation. For additional information, visit www.tbhr-law.com or call (617) 218-2000.