Global Surgical Equipments Market : Rise in Surgical Procedures; New Report Published by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Surgical Equipments Market to Witness CAGR of 6.32% from 2023 to 2031 and is Projected to Reach US$ 46.28 Billion by End of the Forecast PeriodHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Surgical Equipments Market Synopsis
Surgical equipments are carefully curated collections of sterile medical tools & supplies essential for specific surgical procedures. The global healthcare landscape is undergoing a transformative journey with the rapid advancement of surgical technologies and equipment. As a vital component of modern medical practice, surgical equipment plays a pivotal role in enhancing patient outcomes, improving surgical precision, and streamlining medical procedures. The global surgical equipments market has emerged as a dynamic and thriving sector, marked by continuous innovation, strategic collaborations, and an ever-increasing demand for minimally invasive techniques. In the midst of evolving healthcare needs and rising surgical intervention, the market's unprecedented growth underscores its significance in shaping the future of medical care.
The surgical equipments market experienced a dichotomous impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-pandemic, the market was on a growth trajectory fueled by rising surgical procedures and healthcare advancements. However, the outbreak caused an abrupt downturn as elective surgeries dwindled, diverting resources to pandemic response. Surgical kit demand waned temporarily. Conversely, the demand for personal protective equipment surged, disrupting kit production. Post-COVID-19, as elective surgeries resumed and healthcare adapted to safety norms, the market regained momentum.
Global Surgical Equipments Market Dynamics
• Infection Control Emphasis: The paramount driver is the heightened emphasis on infection control. Surveys by medical associations consistently highlight healthcare professionals' concerns about surgical site infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), surgical site infections affect millions globally, leading to prolonged hospital stays and increased healthcare costs. Surgical kits, designed with sterile instruments and supplies, play a pivotal role in minimizing infection risks. A study in the "American Journal of Infection Control" highlights the correlation between sterile surgical equipment and reduced infection rates. This concern has triggered the adoption of well-packaged and sterile kits, driving surgical equipments market growth.
• Rise in Surgical Procedures: The escalating number of surgical procedures across specialties is a major driver boosting the demand of surgical equipments market. The Global Surgery Collaborative's data indicates that over 312 million surgeries are performed annually. With aging populations and a surge in chronic diseases, surgical interventions are increasing. This has amplified the demand for efficient, ready-to-use surgical kits. Healthcare organizations prioritize streamlined workflows and quick access to instruments, corroborated by surveys revealing surgeons' preference for organized kits. The American College of Surgeons' "Bulletin" reports that organized kits enhance surgical efficiency, reducing procedure times and promoting favorable patient outcomes.
• Advancements in Minimally Invasive Techniques: The rapid progress in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques drives the demand for specialized equipments. MIS offers shorter recovery times and reduced post-operative complications. Studies published in the "Journal of Laparoendoscopic & Advanced Surgical Techniques" demonstrate that MIS reduces hospitalization duration. As MIS gains traction, specific instruments tailored for these techniques, such as trocars and laparoscopic instruments, witness higher demand. The International Society for Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery highlights the growing preference for MIS. This shift in surgical approach propels the need for advanced, precision-designed kits, fostering surgical equipments market expansion.
• The surgical equipments market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and innovations being developed all the time. Robotic surgery is becoming increasingly common, as it allows surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures with greater precision and accuracy. Moreover, minimally invasive procedures are becoming the preferred treatment option for many surgical procedures, as they offer patients shorter hospital stays, less pain, and faster recovery times. Lasers are being used in a variety of surgical procedures, including tumor removal, incisions, and welding tissues. Furthermore, new materials, such as biodegradable plastics and biocompatible metals, are being developed for use in surgical kits/equipments.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the surgical equipments market due to increasing healthcare investments, rising healthcare awareness, and a growing demand for advanced medical equipment. The region's expanding population, coupled with a rise in surgical procedures, contributes to the higher adoption of surgical equipments. Data from medical reports and healthcare organizations highlight the growth potential in Asia Pacific, particularly in countries like China and India.
Global Surgical Equipments Market : Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o B. Braun SE
o Boston Scientific Corporation
o Cardinal Health
o Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
o KCWW
o Medtronic
o Novartis AG
o Smith+Nephew
o Stryker
o Zimmer Biomet
o Other Market Participants
In November 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation completed the acquisition of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. at a cash rate of $10 per share, indicating an estimated enterprise value of around $615 million. Apollo Endosurgery's range of products encompasses devices employed in endoluminal surgery (ELS) interventions, serving to seal gastrointestinal anomalies, address gastrointestinal challenges, and assist in weight reduction for individuals affected by obesity.
Global Surgical Equipments Market :
By Product
o Surgical Sutures and Staplers
o Handheld Surgical Devices
• Forceps and Spatulas
• Retractors
• Dilators
• Graspers
• Auxiliary Instruments
• Other Handheld Surgical Devices
o Electrosurgical Devices
By Type
o Disposable Surgical Equipment
o Reusable Surgical Equipment
By Application
o Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries
o Neurosurgery
o Urology
o Obstetrics and Gynecology
o Thoracic Surgery
o Orthopedic
o Cardiovascular Surgery
o Other Applications
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
